Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is the first to offer a new sleep apnea feature – and that's a major bonus

We’re only just recovering from the smorgasbord of news that was Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024. On 10 July, Samsung took to the stage in Paris to debut a slew of new phones, earbuds, watches, and even the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

However, it’s Samsung’s new smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, that we’ll be focusing on today. You can read our early Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review here, and while there were plenty of exciting new features introduced for both watches, the new sleep apnea detection feature (which was called out in the presentation) is being, well… slept on.

What is Sleep Apnea?

Sleep apnea is a condition that obstructs a person’s airways during sleep, potentially restricting oxygen consumption. Sleep apnea can cause heart problems, liver issues, fatigue or even metabolic syndrome, and has been linked with conditions such as Type 2 diabetes.

Loud snorers, insomnia or daytime sleepiness can all indicate the onset of sleep apnea, but often we don’t notice until it’s too late. That’s why the sleep apnea detection feature on a smartwatch could be vital for early detection.

How does the feature work?

Samsung’s sleep apnea detection feature works via Samsung’s blood oxygen sensor, running through Samsung’s Health Monitor app. After wearing the watch for two days for at least four hours of sleep over a 10-day period, the feature should be able to regularly measure your oxygen levels to detect signs of moderate or severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Although the feature has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (a big kudos for Samsung, as this is a major stamp of approval for the accuracy of the feature) it’s not a diagnosis per se. Rather, you should see it as an indication to go and get professionally checked out by an actual doctor.

Which Samsung devices can use it?

Right now? Definitely the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. However, it seems like the feature isn’t exclusive to watches sporting the new BioActive Sensor. In fact, it seems to be the province of OneUI Watch 6, Samsung’s next operating system update, which older Galaxy Watches will get as well.

Reported by 9to5Google, a Reddit user posted a screenshot of the Samsung Health Monitor app before the new watches were announced on July 10. The user is reportedly part of the One UI Watch 6 beta program, available for the Watch 4, Watch 5 and Watch 6.

That means these watches, which sport blood oxygen sensors, are also likely to receive the feature – but we’ll know more for sure when One UI Watch 6 officially launches on these Samsung devices.