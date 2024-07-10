Got a Galaxy Watch? Only these models will get Samsung's handy new Energy Score upgrade

If you've been following along with all the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked announcements today, then you will have heard about the new AI-powered Energy Score available on the Galaxy Ring and the Galaxy Watch 7 – and only a selected number of older Galaxy Watch models, it turns out.

For those of you just hearing about Energy Score, as the name suggests, it's a bit like a battery charge rating for your body. As well as the rating itself though, you also get some helpful insights into why your energy levels are where they're at.

Samsung says the feature "enhances your awareness of the ways your health influences your daily life, so you can utilize recommendations based on your current physical state to focus your daily efforts on making improvements".

That sounds good to us. It uses AI algorithms to crunch data from four categories: Sleep, Activity, Sleeping Heart Rate, and Sleeping Heart Rate Variability. You might also see personalized recommendations for how to give your Energy Score a boost as you use your Samsung wearable.

Compatibility issues

You won't get an Energy Score on the Galaxy Watch 3 (Image credit: TechRadar)

As well as the Galaxy Ring, Energy Score is going to be available on Samsung's latest watches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. However, if you're rocking an older model on your wrist, you might be out of luck.

The small print says you need a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or later to be able to get your Energy Score. That wearable launched in 2021, so if you have anything older – such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, for instance – you won't be able to see these insights, and it might be time to start thinking about an upgrade.

You're also good to go with the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. You should also be fine with the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Watch FE.

There are a few other requirements for Energy Score entry that you should know about too: You'll need a Samsung smartphone with Galaxy AI capabilities (so that's the Galaxy S22 and later at the moment), the Samsung Health app, and a Samsung account.