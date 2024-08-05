The Apple Watch could go full Swatch with a colorful plastic model for kids

The Apple Watch SE 2 launched in 2022, with the original Apple Watch SE making its debut two years prior. That suggests 2024 could be the year for the Apple Watch SE 3, and the latest rumor points to quite a shift for this particular wearable.

According to the usually reliable Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, not only will the next Apple Watch SE be made out of plastic rather than aluminum, it's also going to be made "more kid-friendly" – perhaps directly competing with the likes of the Fitbit Ace LTE and the colorful kids watches made by Swatch.

Gurman has predicted the switch to plastic before, but this is the first time that he's mentioned the device being repositioned as something that could be bought for children. Using a plastic casing would make it easier for Apple to create a wider and more vibrant choice of colors for the smartwatch, adding to its appeal for youngsters.

Switching from aluminum to plastic is also going to reduce costs, suggesting that Apple might be able to hit a price point somewhere below the $249 / £259 / AU$399 starting price of the Apple Watch SE 2 (larger sizes and cellular connectivity cost extra).

September launches

The Fitbit Ace LTE is aimed at youngsters (Image credit: Future)

In our Apple Watch SE 2 review we praised the comfort and the battery life of the wearable, and a lot of the drawbacks – including a lack of ECG readings and no always-on screen – wouldn't necessarily matter too much to kids.

We awarded the smartwatch 4.5 stars out of 5, saying it offers all the smartwatch features that most people are going to need. With that in mind, the Apple Watch SE 3 upgrade might not be a huge one when it eventually appears, perhaps offering a small bump in terms of the internal processor.

Indeed, we've heard very little in the way of rumors about another Apple Watch SE. We should see the Apple Watch 10 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 make an appearance in September alongside the new iPhone 16 series, and it's quite possible that the affordable model will be updated at the same time.

It's unlikely that the Apple Watch SE 3 will be specifically marketed at children – it'll still be for anyone who wants a cheaper Apple Watch – but don't be surprised if the next edition comes across as a little more kid-friendly, and in more colors.