Apple Watch Ultra 3 and SE 3 both leaked for 2025, but only one is set for a redesign

Apple is expected to unveil three new Apple Watch models in 2025, according to a reliable source.

Apple releases a new Apple Watch alongside its new iPhone for the year, usually in September at its main keynote, and according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, 2025 will be no different.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman says Apple will offer its "usual major announcements" in the second half of 2025, including the iPhone 17 and upgrades to all of the best Apple Watches.

Specifically, Gurman says Apple is planning a "fresh" version of the Apple Watch SE with "a new look." We can also expect a new Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch Series 11; however the report suggests that these will "probably stay roughly the same." So what else can we expect from these new models?

Apple Watch SE 3 and Ultra 3 details

The Apple Watch Series 11 is unlikely to iterate on the design of the Series 10. (Image credit: Future)

Gurman notes that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 may add both satellite connectivity and 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability) network access. Gurman also says it's "highly likely" that high blood pressure detection will be added to both the Series 11 and Ultra 3.

The rumored redesign of the Apple Watch SE 3 is particularly noteworthy, and makes a lot of sense given the current lineup. The Apple Watch SE 2 design sticks out against the rest of the lineup – it hasn't changed since the first generation of the Apple Watch SE, which in turn was based on the Apple Watch Series 6.

As such, the current model's design language lacks the sleeker edges and thinner bezels of today's best Apple Watch models. Gurman doesn't say exactly what will change with the Apple Watch SE 3, but it's likely that Apple is planning to bring its budget model into line with the main series' more modern look.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is easily one of the best cheap smartwatches available right now, so a design tweak, plus the usual slew of upgraded internals that we can probably expect, should be enough to enable Apple to maintain a lead in this space for another year or two. Other likely upgrades are a new chip – the SE 2 runs on the older S8 SiP – and possibly a larger 41/45mm form factor.

Whichever way you slice it, 2025 is shaping up to be a very exciting year for Apple Watch fans.