The Huawei Watch 5 just leaked in full, revealing the intriguing new health sensor the company has been teasing

Huawei is unveiling a new smartwatch on May 15

The company has teased a brand-new type of health sensor

Since the announcement, the device has leaked in full

Huawei has confirmed that it will unveil a new smartwatch with an intriguing new health sensor on May 15 – and if you don't want any spoilers ahead of time, you won't want to hear about how the device has since leaked in full.

Huawei confirmed that an "Innovative Product Launch" is scheduled for May 15 in Berlin, with a post on X that reads "Feel the future of digital health at your fingertips." With Huawei sales limited in the US, the Watch 5 is unlikely to land a spot on our best smartwatch roundup, but it's an exciting prospect all the same.

In a second teaser post, Huawei states, "More comprehensive. More convenient. A whole new health monitoring experience is coming your way."

The accompanying video teases a quick health check-in feature with readouts for temperature, heart rate, ECG, and other option,s which could be mood and respiratory rate, depending on how much you read into the emojis in the video.

Huawei Watch 5 leaked in full

Since the first announcement, 91Mobiles has leaked the device in full. Renders reveal 42mm and 46mm size options, matching the best Apple Watch models in terms of chassis.

According to the report, there are gold/beige, blue, white, green, brown, and black color options, although they'll no doubt have snappier names. The circular dial and narrow bezels are complemented by a digital crown, as well as one physical button and the intriguing health sensor the company has been teasing.

While 91Mobiles speculates this could be for charging, Huawei's videos clearly show that this is a sensor related to the health innovations the company will announce later this month.

Huawei Watch 5 as leaked by 91Mobiles (Image credit: Huawei)

While there's no word on an official release date or pricing, we should find out more when Huawei takes the covers off on May 15.