The Huawei Watch 3 is a decent Apple Watch alternative, and its successor could be close at hand
The Huawei Watch Fit 4 has been spotted in the wild
- A new Huawei Watch Fit 4 could be on the way
- Filings have been spotted in Europe and the UAE
- It likely indicates a replacement for the Fit 3 is imminent
The Huawei Watch Fit 3 is a very cheap alternative to the best Apple Watches, and now a successor to our 4.5-star pick could be on the way.
As reported by The Tech Outlook, a new Huawei Watch Fit 4 has been spotted in filings in the databases of the European Economic Commission and the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, a sign that the device could be just days away.
As the report notes, there are two model numbers, which could hint at two different sizes or a model featuring cellular connectivity. According to TTO, "Huawei Watch Fit 4" is explicitly mentioned in the certification.
Huawei Watch Fit 4: What do we know?
Registering a device with regulatory bodies is a necessary step toward launch in territories, but often gives away the prospect of imminent device announcements, which is why it only happens very close to the release date.
As such, a Huawei Watch Fit 4 seems close at hand, but what can we expect from the next iteration? Unfortunately, details are scarce about the next Huawei Watch Fit, save that it actually exists.
In our review, we loved the vibrant AMOLED display, the lightweight, comfortable design, and the impressive 10-day battery life.
Most of our gripes with it were software-based, notably limited support for third-party apps and an over-reliance on Huawei Health.
It'd be great to see these addressed in an upcoming iteration. Unfortunately, one thing that definitely won't be addressed is US availability, with the ban that precludes the sale of Huawei tech State-side still very much in effect.
As such, you'll likely be available to pick up a new Huawei Watch Fit 4 in the UK, EU, AUS, and of course China.
