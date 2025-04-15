The OnePlus Watch 3 Mini could be a 43mm smartwatch, but a massive tariff price hike might dampen its appeal

OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch a smaller model of its Watch 3

New leaks suggest that it could be a rebadged Oppo Watch X2 Mini

That would mean a 43mm chassis, with a cheaper price to match

Two new leaks appear to indicate that the promised smaller version of the OnePlus Watch 3 will be a OnePlus Watch 3 Mini that's essentially a rebadged Oppo Watch X2 Mini.

The OnePlus Watch 3 is one of the best Android smartwatches of 2025 so far, but it lacks appeal for some because of its hefty size. That large chassis packs 120 hours of battery life, but is simply too large for some customers to wear.

Earlier this year OnePlus promised us a smaller version, and we've now got a good idea of what we can expect it to look like.

As we reported a few weeks ago, the Oppo Watch X2 Mini is very likely to offer us a glimpse at the OnePlus Watch 3. Oppo and OnePlus share the same parent company, and thus a lot of hardware.

Now, two further new leaks seem to confirm that the OnePlus Watch 3 'Mini' is on the way, and that it'll essentially be a re-branded 43mm Oppo Watch X2 Mini.

On April 10, X leaker Abhishek Yadav claimed that the new Oppo Watch X2 Mini launched in China would "launch as a rebadged OnePlus Watch 3 Mini in India and globally."

The Oppo Watch X2 Mini is a 43mm smartwatch with a 60Hz LTPO AMOLED display, a dual-chip design that aids battery life, and Wear OS 5.

Now, new US Federal Communications Commission listings for a new OnePlus smartwatch point to a 43mm smartwatch that's likely to launch any day now. As spotted by 91Mobiles, not only is the chassis identical to the Oppo Watch X2 Mini, its battery capacity of 345mAh is also identical.

A cheaper, more enticing OnePlus Watch 3?

The OnePlus Watch 3 has endured a torrid start to life since it was unveiled earlier this year. While it's a fantastic watch on paper, the launch was delayed for two months because of a typo in the design – the back read 'Meda In China'.

Then, in the weeks between the initial launch and the new release date of April 10, the US started to impose sweeping tariffs on imported goods from many countries, notably China. As a result, OnePlus has raised the price of the larger 46mm model from $329 to $499, an increase of more than 50%.

The OnePlus Watch 3 Mini will certainly be cheaper than the existing model, which could slightly soften the blow. However, US customers are likely to face a similarly massive price hike on the smaller model. As such, the OnePlus Watch 3 Mini could well cost 50% more than we were expecting, just like the larger model.

The expected price hike would be a devastating blow to an otherwise excellent smartwatch with great health chops, Google's suite of Wear OS technology, and segment-leading battery life. It can't match the best Garmins, but it is leaps ahead of Apple Watch and Pixel Watch alternatives for longevity.

Sadly, a price hike would put it into the territory of the oft-discounted and excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. The OnePlus Watch 3 might be one of the first casualties of tariff-fueled tech price hikes, but it probably won't be the last.