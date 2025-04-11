OnePlus Watch 3 gets surprise price hike in the US – and you can already guess why

The OnePlus Watch 3 now costs $499.99 in the US

It was originally set to cost just $329.99

The 'Meda in China' watch is likely just the first of many tech price hikes

While the US government’s stance on import tariffs has softened for many regions (at least at the time of writing) it’s still full steam ahead with major import duty being imposed on China-made goods. Which is perhaps why the new OnePlus Watch 3 costs $499.99 – $170 more than the $329.99 price tag that had previously been revealed for the smart watch.

OnePlus has yet to confirm if the price hike is tariff-related, but we do know that goods coming from China to the US are currently facing a 145% tariff. That amount has only been increasing, as China and the US seem locked into a trade war neither wants to back down from.

We know it’s made in China after a now-infamous typo on its back, which declared the smart watch is “Meda in China.” This actually caused the watch’s full release to be delayed until now – perhaps inadvertently leading to this price hike as in that time major new tariffs were introduced.

What’s more, while the device has had a price hike in the US, in other countries that’s not the case. For example in the UK store it still costs just £319.99, suggesting that this cost increase is indeed a US tariff issue.

A sign of what’s to come

Unless the US Government’s stance on tariffs changes sometime soon, you can expect prices to go up for your other favorite gadgets. While smaller import duties could maybe have been eaten up by brands looking to stay competitive in the US market, 154% hikes are impossible to ignore and they will be passed to consumers.

You simply can’t keep prices the same if products that previously cost, say, $100 to manufacture in China now at a minimum have to be sold in the US for $254 – and that's before you account for any kind of profit margin.

It’ll be especially frustrating for people looking to pick up more budget-friendly tech like the OnePlus Watch 3. You'll feel the squeeze of tech costing a few hundred bucks extra more than folks who were already happy to splash a lot of cash on high-end gadgets.

I wish we could offer some sound advice on what you should do to try and fend off price hikes, but apart from rushing to buy before you start to feel their sting, or hoping they go away again, there’s not a lot you can do. And it doesn’t help that the US government’s stance on tariffs seems to change every day – making predictions of what’ll happen next near-impossible.

Our best advice is for you to be prepared to make your existing tech last longer – or to buy secondhand or refurbished tech that won’t be subject to import duty because it’s already in the US. Because for the foreseeable future new tech is going to feel even more like a luxury than it did before.