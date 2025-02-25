Whoops! OnePlus Watch 3 delayed by two months due to an embarrassing typo, but there is some good news

The OnePlus Watch 3 has a typo on the back that says 'Meda in China'

The company has delayed the release date until April 2025 as a result

Pre-ordering will now get you a discount and free earbuds

OnePlus has today announced that its OnePlus Watch 3 launch has been postponed by two months because of a typo on the back.

The new watch, which promises the best battery life of any Android watch on the market, has an embarrassing mistake on the back which reads 'Meda in China'.

The company recently acknowledged the issue and joked customers who have received one could keep it as a super limited edition or return it for a refund.

Now, the company is delaying the launch by two months, but thankfully there's a silver lining.

"Global technology brand OnePlus today announced that the open sales date for the highly anticipated OnePlus Watch 3, initially set for February 25, 2025, has been postponed until April 2025," the company told TechRadar. OnePlus confirms this is due to "a minor typographical error identified below the watch face, which the company is addressing with a new batch."

The company reiterated that customers who received one with the typo can return it if they wished, and there's a good reason why you might want to.

OnePlus says anyone who pre-orders a new batch from February 25 onwards will save £50 in the UK and get a free pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro worth £79 until stocks last.

In other territories, there are similar incentives. US customers can save $30 at checkout and 50% on the OnePlus Buds 3.

Oops, we’ve meda mistake! 😅A typo slipped through and made its way onto your shiny new OnePlus Watch 3. Don't worry, it was totally unintentional.But hey, if you've already got your watch, you’ve got two options!1️⃣Keep it as a super limited edition (it’s one-of-a-kind,… pic.twitter.com/MoSJyQ1pReFebruary 21, 2025

OnePlus Watch 3 delay

The two-month delay will no doubt come as a disappointment to fans waiting to order what might be the best Android smartwatch of 2025. However, as we've noted in our OnePlus Watch 3 review, an excellent design and industry-leading battery life mean it should be worth the wait.

The incentives are a nice bonus, so it's definitely worth checking out OnePlus' website where you are to see how much you can save. Pre-orders will continue from February 25, and the company will provide a specific date for open sales in due course.

The company this week also confirmed plans to launch a smaller size and support for LTE (cellular connectivity) outside of China later this year.