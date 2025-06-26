OnePlus reveals how impressively light the Watch 3 43mm is – and says it’s the ‘most compact’ smartwatch it’s ever made
OnePlus brings out the shrink ray
- The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm smartwatch has just been announced
- The device is the smaller sibling to the OnePlus Watch 3
- It’s due to launch on July 8 alongside four other products
OnePlus has announced that it's launching a new smartwatch for smaller wrists on July 8. The new device – dubbed the OnePlus Watch 3 43mm – will be available alongside the larger Watch 3, which measures a chunkier 46mm across.
OnePlus says the Watch 3 43mm will come with a 1.32-inch display and a stainless steel chassis that weighs 37.8 grams. That makes it far lighter than the larger Watch 3, which tips the scales at 81g, and means the 43mm model is the “most compact smartwatch” the company has ever made.
The screen crystal has what OnePlus describes as a “2.5D micro-curved design” that provides “a seamless transition between different materials and creating an elegantly unified aesthetic.” Its face comes with screen-printed 12-hour indices for straightforward time display. It's only available in one color though: Silver Steel.
Despite its traditional appearance, the OnePlus Watch 3 43mm is packing smart features including the company’s Mind & Body Evaluation tracking. It’s got a real-time barometer that can gauge your fatigue every 30 minutes, it can track your stress and help you understand what’s causing it, and it’s able to provide daily and weekly trends on your mind and body status, among other features.
New devices galore
The Watch 3 43mm isn't the only new device OnePlus is set to unveil on July 8. The company has also announced that it will be releasing four other devices at the same time: the OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Buds 4 and OnePlus Pad Lite. These products – as well as the Watch 3 43mm – were revealed earlier in June when we sat down with OnePlus for an exclusive interview.
The original OnePlus Watch 3 made it onto our list of the best smartwatches on the market – in fact we judged it to be the best Wear OS smartwatch that isn’t made by Google – so the new model stands in good company. If it’s able to continue what its larger sibling started, it’ll be a strong contender in a competitive smartwatch scene.
As for pricing for the Watch 3 43mm, OnePlus is keeping that under wraps for now (although we’ve reached out and will update this post when we hear back). However, with tariffs already affecting the price of the regular Watch 3, rumors have been swirling that the smaller wearable could follow suit. We’ll be keeping our eyes open over the next few weeks to see what happens.
