Samsung's Galaxy Watch sleep apnea detection could get a big future boost from AI

News
By published

With a little help from Stanford

Samung sleep apnea detection on galaxy watch
(Image credit: Samsung)
  • Some Samsung Galaxy Watch models offer sleep apnea detection
  • The company is partnering with Stanford University to research more innovation in the sector
  • It hopes to use AI to go beyond detection and develop sleep apnea management technology

Samsung has announced ambitious plans to take the sleep apnea features of its Galaxy Watch range beyond detection, possibly using AI to one day power sleep apnea management.

Announced on April 8, Samsung has partnered with Stanford University and Stanford Medicine to conduct a research project into "an innovative health solution based on Samsung's obstructive sleep apnea feature."

Samsung says the study is designed "to explore potential ways to further enhance Samsung’s Sleep Apnea feature to better support sleep health through timely interventions."

According to Samsung, the company wants to move beyond detection, the current functionality offered by devices like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, and toward technology that can help users manage the condition.

Samsung isn't sleeping on sleep apnea

Perhaps most excitingly, Samsung specifically mentions AI technology, which it hopes to leverage in this pursuit, "empowering users with the best possible sleep tools to improve their health".

Samsung also noted that its sleep apnea feature was recently certified in Brazil and will roll out to the country in April to bring the total number of supported territories to 29.

The feature is designed to help spot and detect sleep apnea earlier to prevent long-term complications, a noble goal shared by Apple, which added sleep apnea detection to its best Apple Watch models last year.

According to estimates, sleep apnea affects more than one billion people worldwide, mostly undetected. Sleep apnea is a condition where the body briefly stops breathing during sleep, cutting off oxygen to the body. Undiagnosed, it can cause more significant health complications such as hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, and cardiac issues.

It sounds like Samsung's ambitions extend beyond mere detection, with future sights set clearly on monitoring the condition or perhaps even preventing it in the first place. In more immediate Galaxy Watch news, we're expecting a new Galaxy Watch 8 and possibly a classic model to debut sometime this summer.

You may also like

See more News about Smartwatches
TOPICS
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about smartwatches
Samsung Galaxy Watch fE

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is one of the most confusing smartwatches I've ever tested
Google Pixel Watch 3

Download Google's latest Pixel Watch update now to solve notification lag and crashing issues
ransomware avast

Hackers exploit zero-day Common Log File System vulnerability to plant ransomware
See more latest
Most Popular
ransomware avast
Hackers exploit zero-day Common Log File System vulnerability to plant ransomware
Samsung Ballie (2025 First Look Event)
Samsung's Ballie AI robot companion will have Gemini onboard when it launches this summer in the US and Korea
BYD 1MW Charger
The ultra-fast EV charging revolution could still be a way off, according to these early megawatt experiences
The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 could power the latest generation of powerful mini PCs
AMD's Ryzen AI Max 395+ processor will power a new GMKtec mini-PC supposedly launching in May - and I'm curious to see its gaming performance
A still of a predator from the trailer for Predator: Killer of Killers
Predator: Killer of Killers is a new animated movie coming to Hulu that'll tell the story fans of the franchise have been waiting for
Switch 2 camera
Don't be so quick to pre-order that Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 as there's a pretty big catch
Abstract image of robots working in an office environment including creating blueprint of robot arm, making a phone call, and typing on a keyboard
TVT DVRs become prime target for Mirai botnet
Dan Clark Audio Noire X headphones on black background, with TR&#039;s &#039;Money No Object&#039; badge
Dan Clark Audio's Noire X are the Johnny Cash of elite planar magnetic headphones and I must have them
A screenshot from the 1939 Wizard of Oz movie
The Wizard of Oz is coming to the Las Vegas sphere in 16K thanks to the power of Google DeepMind AI
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti price rumor is what all gamers want to hear – these models may be cheaper than RTX 4060 Ti equivalents, especially the 16GB GPU