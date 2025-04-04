The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra falls to a stunning new-low price at Amazon, no trade-in required

There's no sign of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 coming this year, which means the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is still very hot property, especially with this unmissable 42% discount.

Right now at Amazon, you can score nearly $300 off the list price of $649, grabbing the rugged smartwatch for just $378. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on this model – and we've seen a lot of low prices.

Move fast, though, because this is the best deal we've seen on this model. There are also some discounts on the white and black models, but the grey has the best saving by far.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now $378.75 at Amazon A new all-time low on the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Grab one for $379, $270 off the usual list price. It comes with great health and fitness tracking, a rugged titanium shell, and up to 100 hours of battery life.

Recent Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 leaks and rumors seem to indicate that a new Classic model is on the way, which might preclude a new Ultra launching this year. As such, this current model will likely be Samsung's best Android smartwatch well into 2026.

As you can see, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung's answer to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and is a pretty formidable package even at full price.

In our Galaxy Watch Ultra review, we hailed the excellent Quick button, an extensive array of features, and the rugged design. It is on the chunkier side and the display isn't any bigger than a regular Galaxy Watch, but for Android (particularly Samsung users) who want a watch that can handle the great outdoors, this is the perfect companion.

You'll get a 480 x 480 AMOLED display, dual-frequency GPS, water resistance (IP68), and extensive battery life.

Other impressive features include body composition scanning that you won't find on any of the best Apple Watches, and if you're a disgruntled Garmin user, there's no subscription in sight.

Don't like the titanium gray color? The much more distinctive titanium white is just a dollar more at $379, while the titanium silver is $417, which still 36% off.