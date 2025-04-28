OnePlus Watch 3 price hike reversed, now only $20 more than expected
Great news for users and future customers
- OnePlus has basically reversed its US Watch 3 price hike
- It will now cost $349.99
- The company says it will refund anyone who paid the $499.99 price
OnePlus has announced that its OnePlus Watch 3 price hike is being largely reversed, and that the device will now cost just $349.99 in the US.
In a statement, OnePlus' Head of Marketing & Communications for OnePlus North America, Spenser Blank, told TechRadar that the OnePlus Watch 3 price was increased to $499.99 on April 10 owing to "the current market conditions." The company didn't elaborate, but it's safe to assume recent tariff uncertainty was behind the move.
"After further evaluation, we’re pleased to share that recent adjustments in our supply chain have allowed us to pass some savings back to those who are interested in purchasing the OnePlus Watch 3 in the U.S," the company said.
That means that the best Android smartwatch for battery life in 2025 is now just $349.99, only $20 more than the price we expected it to debut at on launch.
What's more, if you did buy one at $499.99, OnePlus says you'll get a full refund of the difference, and you'll be contacted directly by the company's Customer Support Team.
OnePlus Watch 3: A welcome price cut
OnePlus says the change "reflects our effort to be transparent, responsive, and committed to bringing the OnePlus Watch 3 to the U.S at a competitive price point, despite the ongoing market conditions. We appreciate all our OnePlus users and the OnePlus community for their continued support and understanding."
With its excellent battery life and distinctive, chunky design, the OnePlus Watch 3 was a great smartwatch impossible to recommend to US users at its inflated price. Thankfully, it has only taken 18 days to basically reverse, which is great news for customers who have already bought one, and prospective customers, too.
OnePlus has already confirmed a smaller version is on the way later this year, alongside support for LTE connectivity that will enable music streaming and phone calls even when you don't have your phone.
