OnePlus Watch 3 is now available to purchase, with discounts until the end of April
Out now!
- The OnePlus Watch 3 is now available to buy
- You can score a discount if you buy before April 30
- It follows a two-month delay to the Watch 3's release date
After a two-month delay to the initial February release date, the OnePlus Watch 3 is now available to buy around the world.
Unveiled earlier this year, the OnePlus Watch 3 is one of the best Android smartwatches of the year so far, thanks to industry-leading 120-hour battery life and excellent Wear OS features.
We had been anticipating its launch in February, but that was delayed due to an unfortunate typo on the back that read 'Meda in China'. With that issue resolved, customers can now buy one starting April 10.
There's some good news as a result of the delay: Depending on your location, you can score a range of excellent discounts and some deals on free extras. Here's everything you need to know.
OnePlus Watch 3 launches
The OnePlus Watch 3 is priced at $329 USD / £319, with no Australia availability as yet. With the release date now here, customers who order before April 30 will also get access to a slew of incentives.
UK customers will instantly get £50 off their order, while US customers will save $30 (plus an extra $50 with trade-in).
Lucky customers in the UK and elsewhere can also choose from a free gift, notably including a set of Nord Buds 3 Pro worth £79.99, a charging base, or an extra strap.
There are also multi-buy bundle discounts available, with up to 50% off certain OnePlus devices when you buy a Watch 3. There are also discounts for students and options to pay in installments with Klarna in the UK.
Available in one size and two colors, OnePlus has also confirmed that there should be a smaller size and an LTE model available later this year. It has also confirmed there will be three years of software and security updates for the Watch 3 through 2027, ensuring Wear OS 5, 6, and 7 should be supported.
You can buy the OnePlus Watch 3 now at OnePlus.com.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.
