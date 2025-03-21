Oppo Watch X2 Mini teaser could be our first glimpse of the smaller OnePlus Watch 3

Oppo has teased its new Watch X2 Mini

The larger version is just a rebadged OnePlus Watch 3

So this could be our first glimpse at the smaller version of the Watch 3 OnePlus promised earlier this year

Oppo has just teased a first look at its new Watch X2 Mini, and I'm hopeful that it could be our first glimpse of the new smaller version of the OnePlus Watch 3.

Just a few days ago, Oppo CEO Qiao Jiadong took to the Chinese social media platform Weibo to confirm that the company has three new products on the way, including a "small-size full smartwatch" (translated).

Now, Oppo has officially teased the Oppo Watch X2 Mini from the same account. It reveals a gold colorway, possibly a re-designed digital crown, and chamfered edges.

While you might not be interested in the new Oppo Watch X2 Mini, you might be curious to hear that the Oppo Watch X2 is actually just a rebadge of the OnePlus Watch 3. The two smartwatch makers are owned by the same parent company.

As such, this could be our first glimpse of the new smaller version of the OnePlus Watch 3, which is the best Android smartwatch for battery life in 2025.

OnePlus Watch 3's smaller version: What we know

(Image credit: Future)

This could well, then, be our first look at the new smaller version of the OnePlus Watch 3, which might well share the same design. But it doesn't tell us much else about the watch.

As reported by NotebookCheck, the smaller X2 mini is likely to feature a 42mm case, which would suggest that the OnePlus Watch 3 will be the same size. That would make perfect sense given that the larger model is 46mm, making the 42mm the likely complimentary size.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Naturally, both watches will have a smaller display and less battery life than the larger X2/OnePlus Watch 3. However, Oppo and OnePlus have cracked an excellent dual-processor system that gives that watch industry-leading battery life in this category, and this should still feature – and a smaller touchscreen will also draw less power.

Size aside, OnePlus also says it's working on LTE support beyond China for the OnePlus Watch 3, so stay tuned for that too before the end of the year.