Good news for OnePlus fans as it confirms the OnePlus Watch 3 will get three years of updates, not two

It had been reported that the OnePlus Watch 3 would get a disappointing two years of software updates

OnePlus has now clarified the situation

The company says its Watch 3 will get three years of quarterly security updates and three years of software updates

Following disappointing reports that the new OnePlus Watch 3 would only get two years of software support, the company has now clarified that this isn't the case.

As we reported earlier this week, OnePlus had seemingly announced that its OnePlus Watch 2 would get Wear OS 5 in Q3 of 2025, but said it was only going to offer two years of software support for the new OnePlus Watch 3.

That seemed like a major setback for what could otherwise be one of the best Android smartwatches of 2025, and it was also a marked departure from the three years the company has previously promised for its other wearables. However, it turns out that this was just a misunderstanding – here's what we now know.

(Image credit: Future)

Android Central, which reported the original software shenanigans, now says the situation "appears to have been a simple miscommunication." According to this new report, OnePlus has confirmed that both the OnePlus Watch 2 and Watch 3 will receive "3 years of quarterly security updates."

More pertinently, OnePlus also says the Watch 2 and Watch 3 will get three years of software updates, but crucially not three versions of Wear OS. As such, OnePlus Watch 2 users can also expect a Wear OS 6 upgrade next year, while owners of the new OnePlus Watch 3 will get support all the way through Wear OS 7 in 2027.

That's a much more promising outlook, and will be a huge relief to current and prospective OnePlus Watch 3 owners.

It's also a small win for OnePlus, which has endured a troubled launch of its latest wearable. The release was recently delayed by two months because of a typo on the back of the device which read 'Meda in China'. The good news is that pre-orders now come with some nice discounts depending on where you live.

In more good news, OnePlus plans to release a smaller version of the Watch 3 and a cellular LTE model later this year. The former is great news given that the current model is pretty hefty, and will be too big for some wearers.

Top of the pile of OnePlus Watch 3 news is the wearable's impressive battery life, which in our testing we found matches the company's 120-hour claims. There are a couple of niggles, but all in all it's a fantastic smartwatch – and one that we can now heartily recommend thanks to a more promising software future.