Apple is rumored to be prioritizing battery life on the foldable iPhone – which could also feature a liquid metal hinge for added durability

Battery life is reportedly a priority for the folding iPhone

Apple could also make use of a liquid metal hinge

The device isn't expected to appear until 2026 at the earliest

The more foldable iPhone rumors we come across, the more convinced we become that such a device is indeed going to see the light of day in the next year or two – and there are a couple of fresh leaks to report.

First up, well-known tipster Yeux1122 (via MacRumors) says that battery life is a priority for Apple when it comes to the folding iPhone. Apparently, DDI components – the key display chip technologies – will be improved to boost battery life as much as possible.

As foldable phones are essentially two phones stacked together, manufacturers try and ensure they're as thin as possible. That can have a negative impact on battery capacity and battery life, and it seems that's something Apple is trying to overcome.

This isn't the first time we've heard that battery life is important to Apple and its folding smartphone. Just a few days ago we heard about other tweaks Apple is making to the display technology to increase the time between recharges.

Liquid metal

Dongguan EonTec is poised to benefit significantly from the widespread adoption of liquid metal in the hinges of the upcoming foldable iPhone. According to recent industry research, Apple is focused on improving durability, enhancing screen flatness, and minimizing crease marks… https://t.co/KsGu49JXkPMarch 21, 2025

Our second leak comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is usually accurate when it comes to Apple predictions. He says Apple is thinking about using a liquid metal hinge in the construction of the folding iPhone, to improve durability and make the crease less visible.

The move, which would also improve the flatness of the main screen when it's unfolded, could be something that's followed by Android phone makers too, Kuo says – so stay up to date with our best foldable phones guide for any changes.

It speaks to the care with which Apple seems to be developing this device: earlier rumors have suggested one of the reasons that we've been waiting so long for a foldable iPhone is that Apple isn't happy with the current state of display creases.

With so much unofficial chatter around the folding iPhone now, it seems certain that it's something Apple is now working on. Most rumors point towards a launch sometime next year, though we should be prepared for a steep asking price.