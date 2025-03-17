New rumors predict a foldable iPhone will launch next year – and cost almost twice as much as the iPhone 16 Pro Max

The folding iPhone could look something like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The folding iPhone is again tipped to launch in 2026

A starting price of $2,300 has been predicted

It's unlikely that it will be unveiled this year

While rumors of a foldable iPhone have been circulating for years, there's a growing pile of evidence that Apple is finally about to put a folding phone out into the world. Two fresh leaks give us a better idea of when it'll arrive and the high price tag that will accompany it.

First, analyst Jeff Pu from GF Securities (via 9to5Mac) has suggested that 2026 will be when the folding iPhone breaks cover. It matches previous predictions from other sources and means a launch this year is now very unlikely.

Then there's an entirely separate report from analyst Tim Long from Barclays (via MacRumors), estimating that the foldable iPhone will set you back $2,300 or higher, depending on storage. That's almost twice the $1,199 starting price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Assuming the same percentage price jump in other countries, we'd be looking at £2,300 in the UK and AU$4,120 in Australia. If the launch is indeed happening within the next 18 months or so, you might want to start saving up.

The foldable cost

Oppo has also beaten Apple to a foldable (Image credit: Jamie Richards / Future)

One useful comparison point to that folding iPhone price rumor would be the cost of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: the book-style foldable launched last July and is available at a starting price of $1,899 / £1,799 / AU$2,749.

It's quite a jump from there to the rumored price of Apple's foldable, but we've seen in the past that some consumers are prepared to pay premium prices for premium devices – and for devices with the Apple badge on them.

This high price rumor isn't necessarily a surprise either: previous predictions have hinted that the foldable iPhone will cost significantly more than $2,000. For that kind of money, we're hoping for an invisible crease and a self-healing screen.

Of course, none of this is official: analysts like Pu and Long make predictions based on sources working in the industry and supply chain, but it's only when Apple makes its announcement that we can be sure about what's coming.