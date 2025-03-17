New rumors predict a foldable iPhone will launch next year – and cost almost twice as much as the iPhone 16 Pro Max

News
By published

Better start saving, then

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The folding iPhone could look something like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: Samsung)
  • The folding iPhone is again tipped to launch in 2026
  • A starting price of $2,300 has been predicted
  • It's unlikely that it will be unveiled this year

While rumors of a foldable iPhone have been circulating for years, there's a growing pile of evidence that Apple is finally about to put a folding phone out into the world. Two fresh leaks give us a better idea of when it'll arrive and the high price tag that will accompany it.

First, analyst Jeff Pu from GF Securities (via 9to5Mac) has suggested that 2026 will be when the folding iPhone breaks cover. It matches previous predictions from other sources and means a launch this year is now very unlikely.

Then there's an entirely separate report from analyst Tim Long from Barclays (via MacRumors), estimating that the foldable iPhone will set you back $2,300 or higher, depending on storage. That's almost twice the $1,199 starting price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Assuming the same percentage price jump in other countries, we'd be looking at £2,300 in the UK and AU$4,120 in Australia. If the launch is indeed happening within the next 18 months or so, you might want to start saving up.

The foldable cost

The Oppo Find N5, unfolded, rear panel visible, waterfall in the background

Oppo has also beaten Apple to a foldable (Image credit: Jamie Richards / Future)

One useful comparison point to that folding iPhone price rumor would be the cost of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: the book-style foldable launched last July and is available at a starting price of $1,899 / £1,799 / AU$2,749.

It's quite a jump from there to the rumored price of Apple's foldable, but we've seen in the past that some consumers are prepared to pay premium prices for premium devices – and for devices with the Apple badge on them.

This high price rumor isn't necessarily a surprise either: previous predictions have hinted that the foldable iPhone will cost significantly more than $2,000. For that kind of money, we're hoping for an invisible crease and a self-healing screen.

Of course, none of this is official: analysts like Pu and Long make predictions based on sources working in the industry and supply chain, but it's only when Apple makes its announcement that we can be sure about what's coming.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
TOPICS
David Nield
David Nield
Freelance Contributor

Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Foldable iPhone
New foldable iPhone rumors predict Apple’s bold plans – here are 6 things to expect, from cameras to launch date
A folding iPad concept, with an Apple Pencil magnetically attached to the top edge.
Apple’s foldable iPhone specs hinted at in fresh leak – here are 5 things to expect
Foldable iPhone concept image
Foldable iPhone: latest rumors, news and everything we know so far
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Paris in front of the Louvre pyramid
The foldable iPhone could have a surprisingly small cover screen, but I’m not convinced
Apple iPhone 16 Review
Here's how big the two displays on the foldable iPhone could be
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Apple is rumored to have taken another key step towards making a foldable iPhone
Latest in iPhone
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
New rumors predict a foldable iPhone will launch next year – and cost almost twice as much as the iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPad mini 2021
Huawei might have beaten Apple to the folding phone finish line by creating a foldable 'iPad mini'
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Quick! One of the best iPhone 16e deals is back in stock – get a device for just $99 at Visible Wireless
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review
The iPhone 17 Air could have an affordable price, and better battery life than you might have expected
Apple iPhone 16 Pro HANDS ON
Leaked iPhone 17 dummy units may have given us our best look yet at all four models
Three iPhone 16 handsets on show
Apple could launch an iPhone 17 Ultra this year – but we've heard these rumors before
Latest in News
Metroid Prime 4
I reckon the Nintendo Switch 2 could launch with Metroid Prime 4 – here’s why
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
New rumors predict a foldable iPhone will launch next year – and cost almost twice as much as the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Pebble smartwatch countdown
Pebble confirms its smartwatch announcement is just hours away
Logo of YouTube Shorts
Is YouTube auto-playing Shorts when you open the app? Well, you’re not alone - here’s how to fix it
Google DeepMind panel discussion
“More sovereignty and protection” - Google goes all-in on UK AI with data residency, upskilling projects, and startup investments
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 expected to have AI upscaling and I can't wait to finally play Tears of the Kingdom with upgraded graphics
More about iphone
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay

Quick! One of the best iPhone 16e deals is back in stock – get a device for just $99 at Visible Wireless
iPad mini 2021

Huawei might have beaten Apple to the folding phone finish line by creating a foldable 'iPad mini'
Maxtang SXRL-20 mini pc

This fanless PC looks like a giant heatsink and has one incredible feature: five, yes five, 4K-capable HDMI ports
See more latest
Most Popular
Maxtang SXRL-20 mini pc
This fanless PC looks like a giant heatsink and has one incredible feature: five, yes five, 4K-capable HDMI ports
Aoostar G-flip 370
There's no need for a monitor with this Ryzen AI-powered mini PC
The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 could power the latest generation of powerful mini PCs
This prototype mini PC demonstrates a massive leap forward for integrated graphics in a console form factor
Metroid Prime 4
I reckon the Nintendo Switch 2 could launch with Metroid Prime 4 – here’s why
Minisforum AI X1 mini PC
Tiny Mac Mini rival can power four 8K monitors, and is the first mini PC to receive AMD's powerful Ryzen 7 260 APU
AOOSTAR G-FLIP mini PC
AMD powers the world's fastest all-in-one PC, and yes, I've probably overstretched the definition of AIO PC just a tiny bit
26TB WD Red Pro HDD
Western Digital introduces 26TB WD Red Pro HDDs for RAID and NAS systems at a surprisingly low price
Logo of YouTube Shorts
Is YouTube auto-playing Shorts when you open the app? Well, you’re not alone - here’s how to fix it
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar, subwoofer and rear speakers
Samsung's best Dolby Atmos soundbar is being bricked by a new update – here's what we know so far
Intel Lunar Lake concept
Intel's Panther Lake processors won't arrive until Q1 2026 - corroborates previous delay rumors despite former Intel CEO's promise of 2025 launch