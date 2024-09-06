We may have our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Images of the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition have apparently been leaked, giving us a first look at the supposedly slimmed-down foldable.

The pictures, shared by Android Headlines , show a device that looks similar overall to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, with the same rounded square profile, tall cover screen, and three vertically stacked rear cameras.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The camera module is more prominent than on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, though, which would suggest the rest of the Z Fold Special Edition is indeed thinner if the cameras are the same size on both models.

Some rumors have pointed to a 200MP main camera on this new slimmed-down Z Fold, an upgrade to the 50MP camera on the Z Fold 6.

Sources are divided on exactly how much thickness Samsung is shaving off for this supposed new model. We’ve heard that it could be as thin as 7.7mm, though Android Headlines previously suggested a folded thickness of 10.5mm, and 9to5Google proposed 11.5mm in July.

If any of these suggestions turn out to be correct, the special edition will be thinner than the Z Fold 6, which measures 12.1mm when folded.

Prior rumors have pointed to an external screen size of 6.5 inches and an internal screen size of 8 inches for this new entry in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold lineup, though the images give us no frame of reference with which to check this claim.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The leaked images also display a brushed metal rear cover, which previous rumors suggest may be made of titanium.

If true, this switch would bring the Special Edition closer to the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra than the Z Fold 6 construction-wise.

Slim, Ultra, or Special Edition?

We have previously reported on rumors of a thinner Samsung foldable as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Slim. Suggestions of a spec-boosted Galaxy Z Fold Ultra have also circulated online.

Notable leaker Evan Blass recently claimed that the device is likely to be called the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

This could be because the term ‘slim’ rarely indicates upgraded specs in the tech world apart from a device’s dimensions. And, as mentioned, the Special Edition is rumored to receive some design and camera upgrades.

As the Special Edition is rumored to only be getting a release in China and South Korea, Samsung may want to avoid using its “Ultra” branding on a regional product.

Of course, all of the above is based on rumors at this point in time, so be sure to keep up with our phones coverage for the latest updates.

And if you’re looking to pick up a foldable for yourself, check out our guide to the best folding phones.