Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could be thinner the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Multiple news outlets from across the globe are collectively claiming that Samsung is still working on a slim version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, codenamed Q6a. While recent rumors stated that development on the phone was canceled, the appearance of test firmware indicates that work is continuing.

Judging from the reports, the Q6a is going to be a tall order. According to The Korea Economic Daily, company CEO TM Roh told Samsung engineers to create a phone that is 7.7mm thick when closed and weighs less than 239 grams.

To put that into perspective, that's skinnier than both the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which measures 12.1mm when closed, and the 8.6mm Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Potential design changes

It’s unknown how Samsung intends to shave off five millimeters on its foldable. None of the reports or their sources describe the development process, although the company could opt for a wider device.

Honor very recently launched the Magic V3, which is its thinnest foldable to date, at 9.2mm thick when folded. When opened, its inner display measures 7.92 inches.

The Z Fold 6, by comparison, sports a 7.6-inch display. Those extra three-tenths of an inch could be the size Samsung would need to reach in order to have its ultra-thin smartphone, maybe even more. The company has shown itself capable of developing slimmer foldable devices. For instance, the original Galaxy Fold has a 7.3-inch main screen that is 17.1mm folded up.

Similarly, no one knows for sure how big the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (or the Z Fold 6 Ultra, as some have called it) will be; however, another leak from early July claims the inner display is going to measure a whopping eight inches diagonally.

Limited release

There is debate regarding the Z Fold 6 Slim’s availability, as different reports say different things.

German tech news site Allround-PC states that Q6a will see a limited launch in South Korea and China in October. GalaxyClub disagrees, saying the release is actually set for early 2025. Sources close to the Korea Economic Daily said Samsung will instead “unveil a 10mm Galaxy Z Fold Slim model” at the end of the year. So it’s not quite 7.7mm, although subsequent devices will apparently become thinner over the years.

Despite all the conflicting information, most articles agree that the availability of smartphones will be restricted to the two countries. No one knows precisely why Samsung is choosing a limited release, although 9To5Google believes it has to do with local competition.

In addition to Honor, both OPPO and Huawei have foldable smartphones thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, as seen with the 11.7mm Find N3 and the 11.08mm Mate X3, respectively. The market in those regions is gravitating towards convertible smartphones, and Samsung is feeling the pressure to step up its game.

The rollout of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim to the US and Europe remains a mystery, although there’s always the chance it could come to the West. Of course, all of this is just a rumor until Samsung makes any of it official, as well.

Be sure to check out TechRadar's list of the best Samsung phones for 2024.