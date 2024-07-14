Wondering whether the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 are worth it? Samsung's tells us how the upgrades will save you time and make you more productive

It's been a busy week for Samsung, with its second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2024 having taken place on July 10 and bringing in many new products. We saw the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, finally got a full look at the Samsung Galaxy Ring, saw the South Korean tech giant respond to the Apple Watch Ultra with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, reveal the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds.

With so much launched, it can be hard to get a real look at the main upgrades to the core products. So, I took the opportunity to exclusively interview Kadesh Beckford, Samsung's Smartphone Specialist Product Manager, to hear about the main upgrades and what to expect from the new foldable phones.

Take a look at the video below.

In general, the new foldable phones have taken the path of iteration over major design and performance changes. But that’s not a bad thing as the Fold and Flip arguably set the flagship template for the best foldable phones. And as my colleague Jacob Krol, Managing Editor of News, found out, these upgrades mean the Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip price hikes aren’t a disaster.

And we got a proper look at the new foldables, so do check out our hands-on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review and hands-on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review,

