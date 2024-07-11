Samsung and AT&T are teaming up to make Galaxy Phone repairs quicker and easier

Sure, Samsung just dropped two new folding phones at its July 10, 2024, Galaxy Unpacked event, but the tech giant is also sharing some news about a partnership that will make it easier to repair a bevy of Galaxy smartphones.

Through the new partnership with AT&T, customers on that wireless carrier will be able to get same-day repair at close to 700 locations across the United States. Those include some Samsung retail spots, like the 837 flagship store in NYC, and a bunch of uBreakiFix by Assurion locations.

This is a push on Samsung’s “Same Unit Repair” option, meaning that the device you walked in will get repaired versus being swapped for a different unit, and in some cases, it’ll even be a same-day repair. As you might suspect, there are some requirements to meet to be eligible: your device needs to be on AT&T with an active account, and the device needs to be within Samsung’s Standard Limited Warranty.

Samsung also notes that these walk-in, same-day repairs are generally available for more modern devices classified as Galaxy S21 or newer, and the appointments must be completed before 3 PM. The advantage here is that a same-day repair can be easily scheduled through AT&T.

Another benefit is that since the repair is for your current device and it’s not being swapped out for a different one, you likely won’t need to perform a data backup and can get right on your way.

This new repair option for Samsung Galaxy owners joins other authorized repair options, including mailing the device in. Of course, this is a win for AT&T customers, as those on Verizon or T-Mobile don’t yet have this same access or option.

It will be interesting to see if Samsung is interested in working with other carriers, and we’ve reached out to ask them about that.

This new repair option came after Samsung and Best Buy ended their partnership, which let GeekSquad handle authorized repairs in-store. So, if those impacted customers are on AT&T, they’ll be able to unlock a similar repair experience. It also comes after Samsung and iFixIt parted ways for self-service repairs.

But if you’re on AT&T with a Samsung Galaxy phone, your wireless carrier can now help you find a same-day repair spot to get your device back up and running.