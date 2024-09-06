Motorola's next Galaxy Z Flip 6 rival just took another step towards launching

Motorola has already unveiled a couple of flip foldables this year – our Motorola Razr Plus 2024 review will get you up to speed on one of them – but it looks like another model is on the way, based on newly spotted regulatory filings.

A device known as the Motorola Razr 50s has shown up for HDR 10+ certification, as spotted by MySmartPrice, so at least we know one of the HDR (High Dynamic Range) formats that the new handset is going to support.

What we don't get are any more details about what this phone might bring with it. However, the 's' in the name suggests this might be an even more affordable version of the Motorola Razr 2024 (known as the Motorola Razr 50 outside the US).

The Motorola Razr 2024 (or Motorola Razr 50) retails for $699.99 / £799.99 (about AU$1,050, though you can't buy it in Australia at the moment), so we're hoping the new version manages to come in at a significantly more affordable price point.

Flip foldables for 2024

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

You'd be forgiven for being a little confused by the current flip foldable offerings from Motorola: this year we've seen the tech manufacturer launch the Razr 2024 and the more advanced Razr Plus 2024, both sharing the same dimensions and 6.9-inch screen size.

If you're not in the US, you'll see those phones marketed as the Motorola Razr 50 and the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. It's not clear exactly where the Razr 50s might fit in – last year we got two Moto flip phones, including the Motorola Razr 2023, with no 's' variant.

The main competitor here is of course the flip foldable made by Samsung, and our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review will tell you all you need to know about that particular device. It's a formidable competitor too, with not much to complain about.

Samsung's handset does retail for $1,099.99 / £1,049 / AU$1,799 and up however, so Motorola is already undercutting it on price – and may take that even further with the Razr 50s, which should be officially unveiled before too long.