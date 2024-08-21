Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may switch to a titanium frame

The rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may follow in the footsteps of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra by switching to a titanium frame.

The Elec reported Samsung has yet to decide between titanium and stainless steel for the potential new addition to its foldables lineup, but has completed development of a titanium backplate.

Switching to titanium – the material of the moment for top-tier phones – may help Samsung to present the Slim model as a premium device, countering rumours that the S Pen won’t be supported .

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the latest foldable from the company to use carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) in its backplate. As Android Authority reports, metal backplates were dropped with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as they can interfere with S Pen recognition.

A titanium backplate would place the Slim alongside flagships like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro , at least construction wise. However, The Elec notes that the while the metal is strong and light, it is harder to work with.

Rumours of a new Slim model in the Galaxy Z Fold range have been circulating online for months, with some claiming a folded thickness of just 7.7mm . The Elec’s latest report offers a slightly thicker estimate of 11mm, complimenting an 8-inch internal screen and 6.5-inch external screen.

In any case, US and European fans may need to hold tight. Sources such as GSMArena , Phone Arena , and Tom’s Guide have all suggested a limited or regional release, with South Korea and China tipped as the most likely markets.

Of course, all of the above is based on rumours, and it’ll be up to Samsung to announce the definitive details.