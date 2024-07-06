The rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could have super-sized displays

We could see two successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been widely leaked and is expected to be unveiled next week – but there have also been rumors about a 'slim' version of the foldable that will arrive later, and we may have just learned a bit more about it.

According to a report from The Elec (via Android Authority), the production schedule for this mystery model has now been finalized, and the phone is therefore due to make an appearance in the fourth quarter of the year (from October).

Not only is this model said to be thinner – hence the 'slim' moniker – it's also rumored to be bringing with it an 8-inch main display and a 6.5-inch cover screen. However, S Pen support is reportedly being dropped, which helps with the slimming down.

As our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review will tell you, that foldable has a 7.6-inch main display and a 6.2-inch outer display. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 that's expected to be unveiled next week is apparently going to stick to those sizes too.

Is this the Ultra?

The Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 (Image credit: Future)

This is more evidence that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is indeed on the way, but whether or not you'll be able to buy it is another matter. The Elec says the 400,00-500,000 units will only be available in certain select markets, with China the only one specifically mentioned.

Other foldables on the market, such as the Honor Magic V2, have primary screens closer to the 8-inch size – so this move could be seen as Samsung achieving parity with those handsets. A foldable of this size has reportedly been in the works for a while.

The Elec does mention that certain components are of a higher spec in the slim model compared with the main Galaxy Z Fold 6, but doesn't say what they are. It's possible that this device is actually what was previously called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra.

We should find out for sure what this device has to offer later in the year, but first there's the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, launching on Wednesday, July 10 (with a bunch of other gadgets). We'll be covering the event live, and you can watch along with us too.