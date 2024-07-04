Major Samsung Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 leak reveals key upgrades – plus a potential Galaxy Buds 3 gift bonus

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 leaks are coming thick and fast now, as you would expect given that they're due to launch next week. The latest batch reveals just about everything the phones – assuming that they're accurate of course – including some interesting upgrades, and the promise of a free gift if you buy early.

First up, serial tipster Evan Blass (via The Verge) has revealed full specs lists for both foldables. The headlines here are the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor (as expected), and IP48 ingress protection – that would make these foldables the first to hit this standard for dust and water protection, with previous models having the less-comprehensive IPX8 rating.

Compared with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Z Fold 6 is said to be getting a brighter main screen, slightly better battery life, and a cover screen that's a little bigger. It's also going to be 14 grams lighter, but there are apparently no changes to the battery capacity or the camera setup.

As for the Z Flip 6, per these leaks the main camera is getting an upgrade to 50MP (compared to the 12MP on the Galaxy Z Flip 5), while the RAM is upped from 8GB to 12GB. It's also said to have a higher-capacity battery, translating to three hours more battery life when playing videos.

Leaky leaky

That's far from the only leak we've heard about over the last few hours. Well-known leaker @MysteryLupin has posted photos of what appear to be hinges of Galaxy Z Flip 6 models – blue, green, yellow, and gray are shown, matching up with previous leaks (although we might well see more colors besides these).

Finally, Roland Quandt – another regular tipster – has hinted that everyone who buys the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the Galaxy Flip 6 will get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds thrown in as a free gift, although it's not clear if this will be a limited-time offer, or if it will be restricted to certain regions.

We're expecting both the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds Pro 3 to make an appearance at the same Unpacked event as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Samsung has confirmed that said event is happening on Wednesday, July 10.

As well as foldables and earbuds, we should also see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, and a full reveal for the Samsung Galaxy Ring. All of these products have leaked extensively ahead of time, so there shouldn't be many surprises on the day, but be sure to tune in to TechRadar for full coverage.