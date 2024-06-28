Huge Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 leaks spill foldable phone images and colors

We know the next Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 are going to be unveiled on July 10, and now we have a pretty good idea of what they're going to look like too – and perhaps how much we'll have to pay for them as well.

Huge image leaks from seasoned tipsters @evleaks and @rquandt have given us a look at these foldable phones from just about every angle imaginable. The second of those leaks, posted in full over at Winfuture, is courtesy of a retailer listing in Australia.

These images line up with previous leaks: the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is shown in a light gray or silver, a dark navy, and a light pink, as per a prediction earlier this month. As our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review will tell you, the current model is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, and Blue.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, here we see pale green, silver, light blue, and yellow options – Light Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, Crafted Black, Peach, and White have previously been predicted. The current model can be bought in Mint, Lavender, Graphite, Cream, Blue, Green, Gray, and Yellow, as per our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review.

Design changes

We're expecting to see some design tweaks from the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (Image credit: Future)

The designs of these foldable phones aren't changing a huge amount from the models launched in 2023, but there are tweaks we can see here: the borders of the Z Flip 6 rear cameras, for example, are matched to the color of the casing, which is a detail that's been spotted in earlier leaks.

And while it's not all that easy to tell from these pictures, the cover display of the Z Fold 6 is apparently going to be a little shorter and wider this time around. It's a change that's been mentioned extensively in the leaks and rumors we've heard so far, and it should improve the user experience when the phone is closed shut.

We now think we know just about everything there is to know about these foldable phones, including potential camera upgrades, minimal increases in battery capacity, and price hikes that Samsung could be adding on top of the 2023 prices.

In a couple of weeks, everything will be official, and it isn't just these foldables that are expected to be shown off at the next Samsung Unpacked: we should also see the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and Galaxy Ring.