The official Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 cases have leaked, hinting at new designs

Earlier this week Samsung gave us an official launch date for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and now it appears we may have our first look at the Samsung-made cases for these foldables – revealing more about the design of the handsets.

Pictures posted by well-known tipster @MysteryLupin (via 9to5Google) – the cryptic message actually leads to an image gallery, via some Base64 decoding – reveal four shots of Z Fold 6 cases and four shots of Z Flip 6 cases.

June 27, 2024

As the phones are inside the cases, we can see details like the large cover screen on the Z Flip 6, and the triple-lens rear camera on the Z Fold 6. In terms of what's new, the Z Flip 6 now has colored rings around its rear camera lenses, and the Z Fold 6 has a wider outer display that's more like a regular phone.

It seems the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is getting a new ring-pull case that looks quite cool, and in terms of Z Fold 6 cases, there's a new addition with both a hand grip and a kickstand. One Z Fold 6 case shows a slot for the S Pen – which suggests there still won't be an integrated slot for the stylus (see our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review for details).

Samsung drops more clues

Samsung's Galaxy foldable phones through the ages (Image credit: Samsung)

Meanwhile, Samsung has given us a few clues about what we might be able to look forward to when these phones are eventually revealed. In a new press release (via SamMobile), Samsung highlights how the Fold (and later Z Fold) has gradually got lighter, down from 276 grams in 2019 to 253 grams last year.

"Samsung has continued to reduce the thickness of the Galaxy Z Fold series so the phone can be carried anytime, anywhere," says the Samsung press release. "Each year, Samsung refines the Galaxy Z Fold series by leveraging precise engineering and meticulous manufacturing processes."

The implication is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be lighter (and thinner) than any of its predecessors – something that's already been rumored, with the weight now apparently down to a mere 239 grams. In a few days, we'll know for sure.

The Samsung Unpacked event scheduled for Wednesday, July 10 should showcase much more than foldable phones: we're also expecting to see the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Buds 3, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and the Galaxy Ring.