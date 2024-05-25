New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak may show its front cover screen and bezels

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could well get its official unveiling within the next couple of months, but until then the leaks continue – including a new look at the front cover screen and bezels of the upcoming foldable phone.

This brief glimpse of the handset is provided by the reliable tipster Ice Universe, and according to a follow-up reply to the social media post, the bezels on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 cover screen are going to be the same size on both sides of the display.

While it's not the most detailed of leaks, it does back up what we've previously heard about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 getting thinner bezels than its predecessor. The rumor is that changes to the bezel production process could help keep costs down too.

Another rumor doing the rounds suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is due to get a wider cover display this year, meaning it'll look and function more like a standard smartphone when you've got it closed shut in your hand.

A foldable, or two?

External screen. You know. pic.twitter.com/Zq6lWS2l6SMay 24, 2024

From what we've already heard, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is set to get a 6.3-inch cover screen, with a 22:9 aspect ratio. As you'll see from our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, that's a change from a 6.2-inch, 23.1:9 aspect ratio cover screen.

It's fair to say this isn't the most comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak we've ever seen, but they're all of interest. We've previously seen unofficial renders of this book-style foldable phone from Samsung, and this new picture matches up with them.

In a follow-up to the original post, Ice Universe suggests that we won't be getting a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra model, which has been hinted at in earlier leaks. There has been some confusion in general about the different models we might see.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All will be made clear when this foldable sees the light of day – and according to the rumors that should be July 10, when we're also likely to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, and the Samsung Galaxy Ring.