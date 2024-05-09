The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak hints at sharper corners and thinner bezels

The steady drip of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks is continuing with the appearance of what are claimed to be screen protectors for the upcoming foldable – and they hint at a design change for this year's model.

Posted to social media by well-known tipster @UniverseIce (via 9to5Google), the screen protectors are apparently 60.2mm wide, compared to 57.4mm for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. So the thinking is that this year, the outer cover screen could be wider.

As you'll see from our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, the cover screen that's used when the phone is folded is narrower than it is on other foldables. If this leak is accurate, this is something Samsung is going to address this time around.

The screen protectors (also shown in an accompanying video) also look to have smaller bezels and sharper corners than the equivalent protectors for the 2023 model. It all adds up to what might be quite a substantial redesign for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The rumors continue

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 exterior screen tempered film reveals exterior screen design. pic.twitter.com/AyQ5OCPTNVMay 7, 2024

One of the key selling points of foldable phones is that they give users a larger screen when needed, but they also fold down to a more conventional size too. As the video above shows, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could look more like a standard phone in terms of size when it's closed shut.

We've previously seen several leaks regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and its design: it's rumored to be thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 launched by Samsung in 2023, and is said to be coming in a choice of five colors.

There's also been talk of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, which may bring with it an even more premium experience – with a more premium price tag attached, of course. For those on a tighter budget, a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE might also appear.

According to those in the know, we'll see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 – and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Ring, and the Galaxy Buds 3 – at another Samsung Unpacked launch event on July 10.