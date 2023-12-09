The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are tipped to get major display changes

When the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 show up, they're going to bring with them some significant changes in the display department, according to the latest rumors we've heard about these foldable phones.

According to well-known tipster Naver (via GSMArena), both the inner and outer screens on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are going to change in terms of their aspect ratio. No other details are given, except that the design will also be adopted by the Samsung Galaxy S25.

The outer screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a rather narrow 23.1:9, but the speculation is that this could get wider in the future – perhaps towards the 19.5:9 of the Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship launched earlier this year.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the same source says this phone is set to get another cover screen size boost, and narrower bezels too, compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 – that phone sports a 3.4-inch cover screen, up from 1.9 inches the year before.

Positive changes

These are changes that make a lot of sense: it means that the Z Fold 6 will be more like a normal phone in terms of its dimensions when it's closed, and of course a larger cover screen on the Z Flip 6 will make it even easier to use when it's snapped shut.

While nothing is certain until these foldables are launched, there have been previous rumors along the same lines – one earlier leak around the Z Flip 6 mentioned the cover screen expanding to a size of 3.9 inches, corner to corner.

Faster processors are to be expected as well, though we've been hearing that the camera setup in the Z Fold 6 might not change too much from the Z Fold 5. It's one of the areas where the handset does lag behind the competition.

In contrast, the Z Flip 6 is getting a camera upgrade, if the rumors to date are to be believed. All should be revealed around August time, if Samsung follows the same launch schedule as it did this year.