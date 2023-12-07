Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hands-on photos leak, showing off possible titanium frame

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to make its debut early next year and while we've heard whispers about the design direction the company is taking – and even seen renders of what its next flagship phone series will possibly look like – up until now, we hadn't seen actual photos of a device, but shots of a supposed Galaxy S24 Ultra did briefly appear online.

In a now-deleted blog post from Taiwanese social media site Sogi (via by Tech_Reve on X – formerly Twitter), one user shared shots of what appear be a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, placed side by side with the company's current Galaxy S23 Ultra. While there's an undeniable familiarity between the two devices, the S24 Ultra in the photos does feature some subtle design tweaks, while also showing off the titanium bodywork that's been rumored numerous times before.

(Image credit: Sogi (now deleted))

Titanium has been the most talked-about material on smartphones in 2023, almost entirely because of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max; which for the first time in the series, swapped aluminum or stainless steel for the superior strength–to-weight ratio that titanium affords. Now, it looks as though this same material swap is set to grace at least the Ultra model in the S24 series, with these latest spy shots adding fuel to the fire. One other rumor suggested the phone would weight 233g – one gram less than the S23 Ultra (which could mean a larger battery or a larger vapor chamber).

Other rumors have pointed to a flat display on the next Ultra, something the profile of the supposed S24 Ultra pictured would reinforce too, with tighter radii along the phone's edges, versus the S23 Ultra, along with a new speaker grille design that sports a single horizontal split to the previous phone's numerous smaller vertical cut-outs.

Finish and feel

Side-on thickness appears to be unchanged between the phones, as does button placement and the rise of the camera lenses off the phone's back (although it's hard to tell from the angle). However, if the finish depicted is accurate and this is what will eventually be an official Galaxy S24 color we're looking at, the titanium alloy frame supports a more prominent sheen than we've seen from previous members of the Ultra series (and, indeed, the titanium-clad iPhone 15 Pro series too).

(Image credit: Sogi (now deleted))

A finer texture would make for a smoother hand-feel but also lower grip and likely increase the likelihood of capturing fingerprints – something that the titanium-clad iPhones also suffer from. Titanium is also a poor conductor of heat, especially when compared to aluminum – as in the alloy currently used by Samsung's S23 series – meaning the S24 Ultra will likely naturally feel colder than its predecessor in day to day use.