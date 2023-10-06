Samsung Galaxy S24 tipped to boast yet another key iPhone 15 Pro feature

Last month, we reported on a set of leaked renders teasing a straight-sided, iPhone 15 Pro-style frame for the Samsung Galaxy S24, and new reports suggest that Samsung’s next standard-sized flagship might share more than just looks with its Apple-made competitor.

According to serial Samsung leaker Revengus, all three rumored Samsung Galaxy S24 models will arrive bearing titanium sides, of the sort boasted by the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These stronger sides (relative to their weight) will reportedly sit adjacent to a glass rear panel that supports wireless charging – again, in a similar fashion to Apple’s new best iPhones.

We’ve heard this rumor before, albeit in a slightly different guise. Back in July, another Samsung tipster, Ice Universe, teased that Samsung would be adopting titanium sides on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, exclusively. And they seem to remain sure of that prediction. Responding (via X) to Revengus’ claim regarding all three Galaxy S24 models, Ice Universe posted “only Ultra,” suggesting that leakers are in disagreement over the exclusivity of titanium sides on the Galaxy S24 line.

The Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra all have titanium frames.October 5, 2023 See more

Revengus hit back to the riposte, writing that “Samsung plans to produce titanium frames for standard models on its domestic production line in Vietnam and will receive supplies of titanium frames for the Plus and Ultra models from two partner companies.”

Given the lack of official information from Samsung, we can’t yet say which of the two predictions is the more credible, but it does seem certain that titanium sides will be coming to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, at the very least.

A 3D render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

As for other early Galaxy S24 rumors, we’ve heard that the phone’s screen will be taller and narrower than its predecessor’s, measuring 6.17 inches (up from 6.1 inches on the Samsung Galaxy S23). The cameras, though, are reportedly staying the same: so, expect the Galaxy S24 to sport a 50MP wide lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP f2.4 telephoto lens (with 3x optical zoom).

A faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset seems inevitable for the Galaxy S24, although we’ve also heard that the phone – like the Galaxy S22 – might ship with an Exynos chipset in certain regions, including Europe. As for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, specifically, new leaked renders hint at a phone that appears almost identical to its predecessor, and Samsung could be preparing to ditch – yes, ditch – the Ultra's trademark 10x optical zoom, too.

We’re expecting Samsung to debut the Galaxy S24 line in February 2023, though some tipsters speculate that we could see all three phones announced as early as January 18 next year. In any case, stay tuned to TechRadar for the latest news on what will surely be the best Samsung phones of 2024.