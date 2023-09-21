The Samsung Galaxy S24 could be even more powerful than the iPhone 15 Pro Max

There are lots of things that Android arguably does better than iPhone, but one area in which Apple’s handsets consistently have the edge is in Geekbench benchmark performance, with Apple’s top chipsets beating anything available to Android in a given year. However, that might change with the Samsung Galaxy S24.

This is according to @Tech_Reve – a leaker with a respectable track record – posting on X (formerly known as Twitter). Specifically, they said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, which is the chipset expected to power at least some Galaxy S24 models, achieves a multi-core result of 7,400 – clarifying in a reply that this is in Geekbench 6.

Geekbench 6 is a benchmarking platform, and arguably the main benchmark for smartphone chipsets (we use it for all of our smartphone reviews), so this is a number that’s worth paying at least a little attention to. It’s also a very high number, with initial iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max benchmarks tending to range between 7,100 and 7,300.

8 Gen 3 for Galaxy's multicore reaches 7400 points.September 20, 2023 See more

There are some outliers, including a few that exceed 7,400, but it looks like the average will be comfortably under 7,400, which would likely make the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy slightly more powerful (at least for multi-core tasks) if this leak is right.

That would be quite a change. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has an average multi-core score of 4,976, while the iPhone 14 Pro averages 6,406, so Apple’s phone scores dramatically higher than Samsung’s, and that’s the sort of gulf we’re used to seeing.

As such, for them even to be close in this next generation – let alone the Samsung Galaxy S24 line scoring higher – would be remarkable.

Don't get too excited

There are a few things to note here, though. First of all, given how remarkable it would be, we’d take this claim with a pinch of salt. It’s also possible that as more iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max benchmarks are run we’ll see the average scores increase.

Then there’s the fact that this is just multi-core scores we’re talking about, so the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy’s single-core results may still be lower – as might its performance in other benchmarks. So even if this pans out it wouldn’t guarantee the chipset is more powerful than the A17 Pro (used in the iPhone 15 Pro line) in all circumstances.

Finally, there’s the fact that leaks suggest Samsung might not use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in all Galaxy S24 models. Some models in some regions might instead use Samsung’s own Exynos 2400, which may well be less powerful – though this same source has said that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in all regions, so Samsung’s top phone may fittingly get the top chipset.

Regardless of what happens though, all of the Galaxy S24 models should be extremely powerful, and we already know that Apple's phones are, with our iPhone 15 Pro Max review noting that it delivers "fantastic performance."

As for the Samsung Galaxy S24 line, we’ll likely find out for sure how well these phones benchmark in either January or February, as that’s when Samsung’s next best phone contenders are expected to launch.