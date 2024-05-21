Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 camera details leak – and they look promising

We've got some more news on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 phones due to arrive in July – specifically leaks around the cameras these foldables will come with, and an improvement to the screen crease on the Z Fold 6.

First up, 91mobiles has spotted a device that is most likely the Galaxy Z Flip 6 logged in the Camera FV-5 app. The record points to a 12.5MP primary camera on the rear, that should be marketed as 50MP when pixel binning is accounted for.

As our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review will tell you, last year's handset sported a 12MP primary camera around the back, so it looks like we're in line for a pretty significant upgrade – though again it appears there won't be any telephoto zoom capabilities.

The same source has spotted the Galaxy Z Flip 6 showing up at regulators in India, a necessary step before any gadget goes on sale there. It's therefore likely that the rumored launch date of July 10 for the Z Flip 6 and the Z Fold 6 is accurate.

Fold fashioned

Exclusive: This is the camera detail design of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6. pic.twitter.com/CqisaLNBAaMay 21, 2024

Speaking of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, there are leaks here too. Serial tipster Ice Universe has posted an exclusive "camera detail design" of the upcoming Z Fold 6, showing one of the camera lenses in a close-up shot.

It's difficult to tell from the photo if there are major design differences from the 2023 model (check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review for details). It looks relatively similar to the current foldable, but it's an interesting detail nevertheless.

In a reply to the post, the leaker also suggested the Galaxy Z Fold 6 wouldn't come with an integrated S Pen slot, though support for the stylus is still expected – that would seem to snuff out rumors we heard at the end of last year.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lastly for the Z Fold 6 and for Ice Universe, the source says the foldable "does reduce the creases" in the screen's fold, without eliminating them completely. It's another upgrade to look out for when the foldable is finally made official.