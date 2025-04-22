Google search engine monopoly could expand using AI, DOJ warns

Google’s search engine market monopoly is helping its AI strategy, says DOJ

Its use of artificial intelligence is also supporting its search engine

Google plans to appeal once a final judgment is made

Google faces an antitrust trial over its alleged misuse of AI products, which could be perceived to be strengthening its dominance in online search – something it’s already under the microscope about.

The Department of Justice has set out to break Google’s monopoly over the search market, potentially reshaping the internet landscape by giving other companies a chance to get in on the action.

With the investigation ongoing, it’s unclear what consequences Google might face, but it’s been suggested that it might be forced to sell off its Chrome browser to pacifiy lawmakers and settle the antitrust investigation.

Google’s search monopoly could be boosted by AI

The DOJ argues that Google’s monopoly enhances its AI products, further boosting its dominance, however the US agency has suggested that broader, forward-looking remedies could be needed due to the growing nature of generative AI.

DOJ attorney David Dahlquist explained that Google’s search monopoly helps improve its AI products, but they also act as a way to entice users to the search engine, highlighting the intertwined nature of the company’s products and the complex nature of the lawsuit.

Among the deals highlighted at the trial was Google’s monthly payment to Samsung, which allows the company to pre-install the Gemini AI app on devices. The payment amounts to an “enormous sum,” Dahlquist said.

Very nearly 90% of all online searches use Google (via Statcounter), with Chrome accounting for around two-thirds of all online sessions.

Google’s exclusive agreements to be the default search engine have already been criticized in relation to its monopoly, including its $20 billion payment to Apple in 2022 alone (via Bloomberg).

Google has said that its AI products are unrelated to the search engine case (via Reuters) and that it plans to appeal once a final judgment is made.