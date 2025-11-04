New partnership gives OpenAI access to hundreds of thousands of Nvidia GPUs on AWS

AWS will cluster GB200 and GB300 GPUs for low-latency AI performance

OpenAI can expand its compute usage further into 2027 under this agreement

The AI industry is advancing faster than any other technology in history, and its demand for computing power is immense.

To meet this demand, OpenAI and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have entered a multi-year partnership which could reshape how AI tools are built and deployed.

The collaboration, valued at $38 billion, gives OpenAI access to AWS’s vast infrastructure to run and scale its most advanced artificial intelligence workloads.

Building a foundation for massive computing power

The deal grants OpenAI immediate access to AWS compute systems powered by Nvidia GPUs and Amazon EC2 UltraServers.

These systems are designed to deliver high performance and low latency for demanding AI operations, including ChatGPT model training and inference.

“Scaling frontier AI requires massive, reliable compute,” said OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman. “Our partnership with AWS strengthens the broad compute ecosystem that will power this next era and bring advanced AI to everyone.”

AWS says the new architecture will cluster GPUs like the GB200 and GB300 within interconnected systems to ensure seamless processing efficiency across workloads.

The infrastructure is expected to be fully deployed before the end of 2026, with room to expand further into 2027.

“As OpenAI continues to push the boundaries of what's possible, AWS’s best-in-class infrastructure will serve as a backbone for its AI ambitions,” said Matt Garman, CEO of AWS. “The breadth and immediate availability of optimized compute show why AWS is uniquely positioned to support OpenAI’s vast AI workloads.”

AWS’s infrastructure, already known for its scalability in cloud hosting and web hosting, is expected to play a central role in the partnership’s success.

The data centers handling OpenAI workloads will use tightly connected clusters capable of managing hundreds of thousands of processing units.

Everyday users may soon notice faster, more responsive AI tools powered by stronger infrastructure behind ChatGPT and similar services.

Developers and businesses could gain simpler, more direct access to OpenAI’s models through AWS, making it easier to embed AI into apps and data systems.

However, the ability to expand this to tens of millions of CPUs raises both technical possibilities and logistical questions about cost, sustainability, and long-term efficiency.

This rapid scale-up of compute resources could lead to rising energy use and higher costs for maintaining such vast systems.

Also, concentrating AI development under major cloud providers could heighten concerns about dependency, control, and reduced competition.

OpenAI and AWS have been in business together for a while. Earlier in the year, OpenAI made its foundation models available through Amazon Bedrock, allowing AWS users to integrate them into their existing systems.

The availability of these models on a major cloud hosting platform meant more developers could experiment with generative AI tools for data analysis, coding, and automation.

Companies such as Peloton, Thomson Reuters, and Verana Health are already using OpenAI models within the AWS environment to enhance their business workflows.

