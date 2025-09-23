"The next leap forward" - Nvidia is investing $100bn in OpenAI, and will start by deploying as much power for 10 nuclear reactors

Nvidia will provide at least 10 gigawatts (millions of GPUs) to OpenAI

Deal could be worth up to $100 billion, Nvidia says

Nvidia has lifted the wraps off a multi-billion dollar investment into ChatGPT maker OpenAI as part of its plans to take the company’s AI infrastructure to the next level.

At least 10 gigawatts of Nvidia systems are set to power OpenAI’s next-generation models, which equates to millions of GPUs, with Nvidia ploughing up to $100 billion into OpenAI progressively as each gigawatt is deployed.

“NVIDIA and OpenAI have pushed each other for a decade, from the first DGX supercomputer to the breakthrough of ChatGPT,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “This investment and infrastructure partnership mark the next leap forward—deploying 10 gigawatts to power the next era of intelligence.”

OpenAI scores massive Nvidia deal

The two companies confirmed that the first gigawatt, using the Vera Rubin platform, could come online as early as the second half of 2026.

In its announcement, OpenAI named Nvidia as its “preferred strategic compute and networking partner,” noting the two companies will “co-optimize their roadmaps” to align OpenAI models and infrastructure with Nvidia hardware and software.

In the near-three years since its public preview launch, ChatGPT and OpenAI’s other AI tools have amassed over 700 million weekly active users, and continued growth mandates further expansion.

This initiative has been described as the biggest AI infrastructure project in history, and it could lead to next-generation superintelligence.

“Everything starts with compute,” said Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI. “Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future, and we will utilize what we’re building with NVIDIA to both create new AI breakthroughs and empower people and businesses with them at scale.”

The news comes shortly after OpenAI revealed Project Stargate, a $500 billion push to build new AI infrastructure together with Nvidia and Oracle.

“We’re excited to deploy 10 gigawatts of compute with NVIDIA to push back the frontier of intelligence and scale the benefits of this technology to everyone,” OpenAI President Greg Brockman concluded.