OpenAI says it has over a million business customers using ChatGPT - and it isn't stopping there

OpenAI passes one million paying business customers worldwide

Claims this makes it the "fastest-growing business platform in history"

Building via ChatGPT and APIs is the next big goal

OpenAI has revealed it has passed an important milestone, with the ChatGPT maker now surpassing one million business customers across the world.

The company revealed the landmark, which it says makes it the "fastest-growing business platform in history", working across industries such as financial services, healthcare, retail and many more.

This goes along its 800 million weekly users using ChatGPT in some form, which has help make the platform synonymous with the constantly-growing appetite for AI in our daily lives.

OpenAI future

In a blog post announcing the landmark, the company noted its one million figure covers all organizations which pay OpenAI for business use of its tools, whether that be through ChatGPT for Work, or through direct consumption of the company's AI tools or models through its developer platform.

It highlighted a host of customer success stories using OpenAI services, from job site Indeed, which is using OpenAI APIs in its Invite to Apply feature to drive a 20% increase in applications and a 13% lift in hires, to home improvement store Lowe’s, which has given its employees in all its 1,700+ stores with expert project guidance through Mylow Companion, an in-store app built with OpenAI models.

Looking forward, OpenAI says it now wants to help business customers build with its systems, expanding its reach into businesses even further.

This could be through companies plugging their apps directly into ChatGPT, or via building new shopping experiences through the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) in ChatGPT.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company has revealed a host of new tools in recent months to help boost adoption, including "company knowledge", where ChatGPT can reason across tools like Slack, SharePoint, Google Drive, GitHub, and more to get answers, do analysis, and take actions, and AgentKit, allowing customers to build and deploy enterprise agents quicker than ever before.

"We’re deeply grateful to the customers building with us today," the company noted, "and we’re looking forward to what’s next in 2026 and beyond. There’s a big opportunity to rethink the operating system for work, and we’re excited to build the platform to power it."

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.