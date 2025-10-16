OpenAI adds Broadcom to its growing list of chip and cloud partners

Existing collaborations with Nvidia, AMD, and Microsoft continue to anchor its AI infrastructure

New image outlines trillion-dollar network linking OpenAI’s tech partners

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently discussed the future of artificial intelligence with G42’s Peng Xiao, covering topics ranging from infrastructure and chip design to global cooperation.

The session at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai touched on Stargate UAE, which OpenAI is developing in partnership with G42 as the first international site in its global infrastructure project.

Peng spoke about the importance of collaboration, saying, “No company and no individual can do this alone, and that’s why we’re here sharing the stage with Sam as an equitable partner.”

More than $1 trillion in combined deals

OpenAI has expanded its network of industry partners rapidly in recent times, including making massive deals with Nvidia, AMD, and, most recently announced, Broadcom.

Under its newest agreement, OpenAI will design custom chips with Broadcom, deploying enough processors to consume 10 gigawatts of electricity in the second half of next year.

“Partnering with Broadcom is a critical step in building the infrastructure needed to unlock AI’s potential and deliver real benefits for people and businesses," Altman said.

“Developing our own accelerators adds to the broader ecosystem of partners all building the capacity required to push the frontier of AI to provide benefits to all humanity.”

Broadcom’s president and CEO, Hock Tan, enthused, “Broadcom’s collaboration with OpenAI signifies a pivotal moment in the pursuit of artificial general intelligence. OpenAI has been in the forefront of the AI revolution since the ChatGPT moment, and we are thrilled to co-develop and deploy 10 gigawatts of next-generation accelerators and network systems to pave the way for the future of AI.”

The scale of OpenAI’s expanding infrastructure network was revealed in an image shared on X by StockMarket.News.

Described as “the most expensive AI infrastructure network in history,” this adds up to more than $1 trillion in combined deals.

The X thread highlighted Stargate, a $500 billion public-private project involving the U.S. government, Oracle, and SoftBank; Nvidia’s $100 billion supply deal for tens of thousands of GPUs; Microsoft’s $13 billion Azure partnership; and AMD’s role, which could also reach $100 billion for 6 gigawatts of next-generation chips.

StockMarket.News described OpenAI’s strategy as “circular financing,” where GPU vendors fund OpenAI, OpenAI drives demand, and vendors profit in return.

It said OpenAI now manages every layer of the AI supply chain, from chips to cloud infrastructure and energy.

The outlet noted OpenAI’s valuation has surpassed $500 billion, linking its growth to nearly $3 trillion in expected data center spending through 2028, with $800 billion financed through private credit.

The post ended with an important question though: “How long can this model last before the money runs thin?”

