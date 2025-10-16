More massive layoffs could be in store for Amazon workers as the company pledges billions to AI

More layoffs could be coming to Amazon, this time to the HR department

Roughly 27,000 workers have been let go since 2022

Amazon is investing up to $10 billion into AI and data centers

Amazon workers could be facing yet another round of layoffs with as much as 15% of its human resources department at risk, Fortune reports. Sources confirm that the People eXperience Technology team (Amazon’s HR) is likely to be the hardest hit, but other consumer businesses are also in the firing line.

Amazon’s workforce has been steadily decreasing since the end of 2022, with around 27,000 staff being laid off across a range of departments. This is continuing, especially with Amazon recently confirming it expects to cut human workers and replace them with AI.

It seems clear that Amazon is reducing its workforce spending in order to prop up the $100 billion spend on data centers and infrastructure to support AI and data processing - pushing the company to a 32% global cloud market share during Q1 of 2025.

The AI priority

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, who has overseen the dramatic cuts as well as the huge data centre spending, wrote in a companywide email, also published on Amazon’s corporate blog;

“We expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company.”

“Those who embrace this change, become conversant in AI, help us build and improve our AI capabilities internally and deliver for customers, will be well-positioned to have high impact and help us reinvent the company.”

This is part of an industry-wide pattern, with Intel planning to slash around 20% of its workforce, or around 25,000 employees in total. Alongside this, Microsoft let go roughly 9,000 of its staff as it pushes for investment into AI.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TechRadar Pro did reach out to Amazon for more information, but we are yet to receive a response.

Source: Fortune

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.