Amazon confirms plans to cut 14,000 jobs in a move it says will make the company "even stronger"

Amazon confirms major job cuts in internal not to staff

Up to 14,000 corporate roles could be lost

Divisions across the entire Amazon corporate workforce could be affected

Amazon has confirmed plans to cut 14,000 corporate jobs as it looks to operate more effectively.

In a note first shared with Amazon employees and then published online, the company noted the move would allow it to be "organized more leanly" and seize the opportunity provided by AI.

Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology, noted the cuts would make Amazon "even stronger", meaning it could shift resources, "to ensure we're investing in our biggest bets and what matters most to our customers' current and future needs".

Major Amazon job cuts

The move is reportedly a response to Amazon's overhiring during the pandemic, when demand for all kinds of products spiked, leading to a huge expansion.

"We're convicted that we need to be organised more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for our customers and business," Galetti added.

Amazon has around 1.55 million employees across the entire company, but the cuts will affect its 350,000 corporate workers, with report claiming a number of divisions and roles could be hit, with human resources, known as People Experience and Technology (PXT), operations, devices and services; and Amazon Web Services teams all set to be affected.

The move will be Amazon's largest ever job losses, ahead of the 27,000 positions it cut back in 2022 in a bid apparently to save on expenditure, and are slightly better than earlier reports claiming up to 30,000 workers could be let go.

Company CEO Andy Jassy had warned earlier in 2025 that the rise in AI technology in major corporations such as Amazon would likely lead to job cuts.

"We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs," he said in a memo sent to Amazon staff June 2025.

"It's hard to know exactly where this nets out over time, but in the next few years, we expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company."

Jassy added staff who embraced such changes would be "well-positioned" at the company, noting Amazon was already using AI agents in "virtually every corner of the company", adding, "many of these agents have yet to be built, but make no mistake, they're coming and coming fast."

The news is the latest in a series of layoffs by tech giants in recent months as they take stock of their workforce in the new AI driven world.

Meta recently cut 600 jobs in its AI division, with Salesforce confirming it had also lost 4000 support jobs in favor of AI tools.

Around 9,000 Microsoft workers also lost their jobs in July 2025, with around 6,000 also going in May and several hundred in other, smaller adjustments.

