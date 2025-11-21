Verizon is laying off over 13,000 workers

Verizon confirms plans to lay off more than 13,000 workers

New CEO Dan Schulman wants to improve operational efficiency

The company also has a new Chief Transformation Officer

Shortly after rumors began circulating that Verizon would be announcing major job cuts, the company has indeed confirmed mass layoffs, set to affect around 13,000 workers (or 13% of the firm’s headcount).

Verizon CEO Dan Schulman, who was only appointed to the role in October 2025, confirmed the changes in an open letter to workers, describing it as an opportunity for the company to better meet customer needs and strengthen its position in the market.

Schulman explained Verizon operations must be simplified to remove complexity, adding that outsourced labor would also be significantly cut.

Although the cost of laying off so many workers was not disclosed, Verizon has committed to a $20 million Reskilling and Career Transition Fund to help those affected with skill development, digital training and job placement support.

“Verizon is the first company to set up a fund to specifically focus on the opportunities and necessary skill sets as we enter the age of AI,” Schulman declared.

Those at risk of losing their jobs will be notified in the coming weeks by their respective leaders.

Despite some positivity last month, with Verizon confirming a 1.5% year-over-year increase in operating revenue to $33.8 billion, there was still a loss of around 7,000 wireless retail postpaid units.

In the company's recent Q3 2025 earnings announcement, Schulman promised to “take bold and fiscally responsible action to redefine Verizon’s trajectory at this critical inflection point.”

He alluded to aggressive changes to Verizon’s culture, cost structure and financial profile.

Confirmation of the job losses comes just days after Alfonso Villanueva was appointed as Chief Transformation Officer – a role that will see him lead the company through a journey of AI and automation.

