Verizon reportedly set to cut as many as 15,000 jobs

Verizon has a (relatively) new CEO at the helm, driving cost cutting

‘Aggressive’ transformations to culture, costs and finances have been promised

Verizon is expected to soon cut around 15,000 jobs, the equivalent of about 15% of its total workforce, reports from the Wall Street Journal have claimed.

The cuts would primarily target non-union management and would also include converting up to 200 corporate retail stores into franchised stores.

The WSJ report claims layoffs could begin as soon as next week, however the company is yet to formally confirm whether this is the case.

Dan Schulman was appointed the company’s new CEO in October 2025, with a history that includes a nine-year stint at PayPal CEO between 2014 and 2023 and positions at AT&T, Virgin Mobile USA and Sprint Nextel (before it was acquired by T-Mobile).

Schulman has been spearheading further cost-cutting measures at the company in the wake of similar moves by other tech giants.

Besides facing strong competition from rival network providers and cable companies, Verizon has also struggled with slowing subscriber growth. In Q3 2025, it only added 44,000 postpaid subscribers (far less than rivals), and it also lost 7,000 postpaid connections.

Verizon share prices are just two-thirds of what they were five years ago, but prices did rise somewhat following the report breaking.

Speaking about the company’s most recent earnings, Schulman noted: “We are going to take bold and fiscally responsible action to redefine Verizon’s trajectory at this critical inflection point for our company.”

“We will aggressively transform our culture, our cost structure, and the financial profile of Verizon in order to put our customers first, compete effectively, and deliver sustainable returns for our shareholders.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Verizon has let thousands of workers go. Around 20,000 employees left over a three-year period in the runup to 2020, 4,800 in 2024 and 10,400 in 2018 (per Reuters).

TechRadar Pro asked Verizon to confirm whether it has plans to lay off more workers ­– we did not receive an immediate response.

