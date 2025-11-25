Apple reveals rare job cuts - some sales staff affected

Apple may be laying off some sales staff

Reports say several dozen workers affected on enterprise, government, and academic accounts

Move looks to streamline some processes and "connect with more customers"

Apple is reportedly set to lay off some sales staff as it looks to better focus its efforts in certain sectors.

Reports from Bloomberg have claimed several dozen workers could be set to leave the company in a rare move for the iPhone maker.

The affected workers are apparently focused on the enterprise, government, and academic sectors, potentially signaling a change in approach from Apple in these areas.

Apple layoffs?

In a statement to Bloomberg, Apple said that in order, "to connect with even more customers, we are making some changes in our sales team that affect a small number of roles."

The publication said staff responsible for operating Apple's briefing centers for institutional meetings and product demonstrations for prospective customers were also affected, with the recent US government shutdown potentially not helping matters.

In its recent financial reports, the company recorded around 166,000 full-time employees as of September 27, 2025.

Large-scale layoffs have seemingly become a common occurrence in the tech sector recently, with few companies escaping unscathed. That being said, Layoffs are a rare occurrence at Apple, which has largely managed to escape the mass firings.

Amazon revealed plans to cut 14,000 jobs would go in a move apparently influenced by a desire to stay relevant and agile in an ever-changing market.

Verizon also recently revealed over 13,000 workers would lose their roles in a move described by its CEO as an opportunity for the company to better meet customer needs and strengthen its position in the market.

TechRadar Pro has contacted Apple for comment.

