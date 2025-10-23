Meta cuts 600 jobs in its AI division - but it says there is no need to worry

Meta cuts 600 AI workers, mostly from ineffective divisions

Company says its new superintelligence labs are still going strong

Affected workers can reapple for other Meta jobs

Meta is cutting around 600 roles in its artificial intelligence division, a report from Axios has claimed.

It’s believed Meta’s legacy AI research group and some product and infrastructure divisions may be affected, but employees in the new superintelligence labs should remain unaffected.

The company, led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has already previously committed to reducing organizational inefficiencies, and this round of layoffs seems to align with those efforts rather than being a response to economic headwinds and ongoing labor market trends.

Meta lays off some AI workers

The report claims Alexandr Wang from Meta’s superintelligence labs noted smaller teams can make faster decisions, resulting in more impact. Internally, Meta’s AI unit was also considered pretty large and inefficient.

Despite the cuts, Meta isn’t necessarily saying goodbye to those workers – they can reapply for other roles within the organization if they choose not to accept the severance package, said to be worth 16 weeks of pay plus two weeks per completed year of service.

Moreover, the company remains committed to building out its AI models and making other investments in AI infrastructure to compete with the likes of OpenAI, Amazon and Google.

In 2025, Meta’s expenses could reach $114-118 billion, with AI driving even higher costs in 2026.

The company’s 29th data center, a campus with the potential to scale up to 1GW in El Paso, Texas, is already said to “support both the traditional servers of today and future generations of AI-enabled hardware,” reflecting Meta’s long-term commitment.

Since warning employees of an “intense year” and laying off 3,600 workers in February 2025, Zuckerberg hasn’t cut as many workers as we might’ve expected – 100 in April and 600 this month, per layoffs.fyi.

