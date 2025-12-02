Instagram CEO issues full-time return to office order

Instagram is getting kicked out of Russia

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has warned that most US employees will soon be told to return to the office on a full-time basis, with the change set to come into effect from February 2, 2026.

Mosseri says the update will make the company “more nimble and creative,” helping it remain competitive as it battles to maintain its market position against other social media apps.

Fully remote employees will retain their status, and some flexibility will remain in place for occasional work-from-home needs, but the message is clear – Instagram is bidding farewell to hybrid working.

Instagram wants workers in five days per week

Although a February date has already been set, New York office workers may see some delays as the company looks to address space constraints. Menlo Park workers may also get the chance to be relocated to San Francisco if the commute time is equal or better.

Mosseri isn’t just bothered about in-person work, though, and the push for productivity is clear. The company will also axe its recurring meetings on a six-monthly basis, unless they’re absolutely necessary.

“We all spend too much time in meetings that are not effective, and it’s slowing us down,” the CEO stated in a memo (via Business Insider). “I also support everyone in making recurring 1:1s biweekly by default and declining meetings if they fall during your focus blocks,” Mosseri added.

In the name of collaboration, there’s also an emphasis on more prototypes and fewer slide decks for product innovation. Strategy documents must be capped to three pages, and meeting goals and key points should be clear from the beginning of any reviews.

“I want most of your time focused on building great products, not preparing for meetings,” he added.

Mosseri promises to delve deeper into the changes at an upcoming All Hands, but warns that 2026 will continue to be a tough year “as was 2025.”

Video time spent on Instagram is up 30% year-over-year, and the company is planning on “[surfacing] content across a broader set of topics that cater to the diverse interests of each person.”

Meta’s revenue was up 26% year-over-year in the three months ending September 30, 2025.

