Will 2026 be the year facial recognition becomes boring, and why does it matter?

For the past century, facial recognition technology (FRT) has existed largely in the realm of science fiction. From dystopian literature and film to speculative headlines and industry conjecture, FRT has long been portrayed as futuristic, invasive or experimental.

Yet behind the scenes, facial recognition has been quietly maturing, particularly over the past two decades.

Tony Kounnis Social Links Navigation CEO of Face-Int UK and Europe.

In 2026, that maturation looks like it will reach a tipping point: FRT will no longer be perceived as cutting-edge or novel, but as a dependable, everyday enterprise technology.

This shift matters more than it might first appear. We talk about technologies becoming “boring”; it’s an important step, meaning the tech stops being treated as experimental, the hype starts to quieten down, and instead the actual solutions start to be relied upon as business-critical infrastructure.

Cloud computing followed this path. So did multi-factor authentication. AI is fast getting there. And facial recognition is now on the same trajectory.

The market signals are clear. For instance, the global facial recognition market size was valued at as estimated $8.83 billion in 2025, and this figure is projected to grow from $10.13 billion in 2026 to $30.52 billion by 2034 – a CAGR of 14.80% over the next eight years.

But a growth in investment and market value does not equal maturity. What marks 2026 as pivotal is how organizations are beginning to embed facial recognition into routine operations, not necessarily as a headline innovation but as a supporting layer that improves efficiency, security and decision-making.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FRT moves from pilot to production

Across sectors, FRT is moving out of pilot programs and into production environments. In border control, transport and travel, biometric identity checks are becoming a standard part of passenger flow management, helping organizations reduce friction while maintaining security.

In financial services, facial recognition is increasingly used to strengthen identity verification, protect against fraud and support remote onboarding, particularly as digital-only interactions become the norm.

In workplaces, healthcare environments and secure commercial premises, facial recognition is being deployed to manage access control and ensure that only authorized individuals enter sensitive areas.

What these use cases have in common is not novelty, but necessity. As organizations scale, operate across distributed environments and face increasingly sophisticated security threats, traditional methods of identity assurance are showing their limits.

Passwords can be stolen. Cards can be shared. Manual checks do not scale. Facial recognition, when implemented correctly, offers a friction-light alternative that fits modern operational realities.

However, becoming “boring” does not mean becoming invisible or unaccountable. On the contrary, as facial recognition becomes foundational, expectations around reliability, accuracy and governance rise sharply.

Businesses adopting FRT in 2026 will no longer be able to treat it as a specialist tool managed in isolation by IT teams. It will sit alongside core systems, subject to the same scrutiny as any other business-critical technology.

Expect scrutiny – embrace it

Scrutiny is a key word here. And this is where recent public debate offers important lessons.

The UK police have been using FRT with greater frequency. For instance, the Met Police announced in January that more than 100 wanted criminals were arrested by the Metropolitan Police within the first three months of a pioneering Live Facial Recognition (LFR) pilot in Croydon.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood promptly followed the news by saying they the government would be going ahead with plans to expand facial recognition.

Yet this story came as campaigners have been appearing in the High Court, saying that the technology is expanding without adequate safeguards.

The debate in the policing sector mirrors broader concerns around privacy, bias and accuracy. They are not necessarily obstacles to adoption for businesses across other sectors, but they are certainly signals of where the FRT industry must continue to improve.

Facial data is inherently sensitive, and its use demands higher standards of protection and transparency. For business leaders, this means moving beyond a narrow focus on technical performance and considering the broader implications of deployment.

Accuracy, for example, is not a static metric. Performance can vary depending on lighting, camera quality, demographic diversity and operational context.

Organizations must understand that responsible deployment requires ongoing testing and monitoring, not one-off validation. Similarly, privacy cannot be bolted on after implementation. Principles such as data minimization, clear purpose limitation and secure storage need to be built into systems from the outset.

Trust must still be earned

Trust is another critical factor as facial recognition becomes mainstream. In enterprise environments, trust extends beyond end users to employees, partners, regulators and investors.

Businesses need to be able to explain why facial recognition is being used, what safeguards are in place, and how risks are managed. Transparency and accountability will increasingly differentiate responsible adopters from those who treat FRT as a black-box solution.

There is also a strategic dimension to this transition. As facial recognition becomes part of everyday operations, it shifts from being a purely technical decision to a business one.

Boards and senior leaders must understand how biometric technologies fit within their organization's risk framework, data governance strategy and long-term digital roadmap. In this sense, the “boring” phase of facial recognition is also the most demanding.

In 2026, the organizations that succeed with facial recognition will be those that treat it with the same discipline applied to other mature technologies.

They will select solutions based not only on capability, but on compliance, resilience and ethical design. They will involve legal, security and data protection teams early, rather than as an afterthought. And they will recognize that earning trust is an ongoing process, not a one-time achievement.

Facial recognition is no longer science fiction, and it is no longer experimental. Its transition into everyday business technology is well underway. So, the challenge is not simply whether it works, but how responsibly it is used.

If organizations get that right, facial recognition will fade into the background of daily operations – not because it is insignificant, but because it is reliable, well-governed and fit for purpose. And that, ultimately, is what technological maturity looks like.

We've featured the best privacy app for Android.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro