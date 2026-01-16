Meta Horizon Workrooms will be shut down from February 16, 2026

Businesses didn't seem to be using Quest headsets for VR meetings

Meta Quest commercial headsets are also being pulled – consumer versions remain

Meta is pulling the plug on its business-focused VR hardware and services to focus on artificial intelligence, but its consumer-focused VR business will continue.

The company confirmed it will be shutting down Horizon Workrooms, its VR workspace app, on February 16, 2026, after which point all user data will be permanently deleted.

Meta Quest commercial headsets will also be pulled from sale, though strangely the deadline for this is four days later on February 20.

Meta pulls out of commercial VR business

"Meta Horizon has since developed into a social platform that supports a wide range of productivity apps and tools," the company wrote.

Though Meta Horizon lives on for consumers, business users are being told to seek other collaboration platforms like Teams and Zoom to stay in touch with colleagues.

When it launched, Horizon Workrooms was described as a remote collaboration platform in virtual reality. It launched in beta in August 2021 for Meta Quest 2 devices, but participants could also join on the computer via regular video call.

Horizon Workrooms was designed to put more context to calls, such as virtual meeting rooms filled with avatar-like personas of participants and screens for presentations.

Meta doesn't publish specific figures for Horizon Workrooms users, but it previously told The Verge the whole Horizon platform had 300,000 users in early 2022. This seemed to be mostly attributable to Horizon Worlds, a community VR game.

Although hybrid working is here to stay, many reports detail worker burnout associated with excessive meetings. Maybe quick videos calls are less taxing than full-on VR experiences. They're certainly cheaper.

