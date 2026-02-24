Amazon published online game King of Meat is shutting down

Amazon published online party brawler King of Meat is shutting down after less than one year on the market.

Developed by UK team Glowmade, the game originally launched back in October 2025 and struggled to attract players. According to data from SteamDB, it peaked at a player count of just 320 on Steam, which is startlingly low given it launched alongside a flashy marketing campaign featuring celebrity content creator MrBeast.

Retailing for $29.99 / £29.99 on the platform, the price was slashed to just $7.49 / £5.98 for two weeks in November, but this generous discount did little to increase player numbers.

After weeks of just a handful of players logging into the game daily, Amazon has pulled the plug. "Following the launch of King of Meat, it’s been incredibly rewarding to watch the community enjoy this fun and chaotic world," reads a new notice on the game's official website.

"Despite the creativity and innovation Glowmade brought to King of Meat, the game has unfortunately not found the audience we hoped for", it continues. "As a result, we have made the difficult decision to conclude our investment in the game, and King of Meat's servers will close on April 9, 2026."

The game will still be playable up until that date, but afterwards, it will seemingly be gone for good.

Players who purchased the game on any platform or any in-game currency will be eligible for a refund. According to Amazon, these will be "handled directly by the platform where you purchased the game" and processed automatically towards the end of this month.

This news comes just weeks after Amazon announced that it would be shutting down its MMO New World next year as the company shifts away from the costly support of long-term live service titles.

